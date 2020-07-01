5 Tips for Millennials Buying Their First Car

The millennial buyer is quite different than their older counterparts. If you’re a millennial and you’re considering buying a car, be sure to use these tips to make all the right decisions and get yourself a vehicle that you will enjoy for years to come.

In a world where younger generations are looking for ways to preserve the natural world around them and minimize their carbon footprint as much as possible, buying a car is a big and complex decision. It’s no longer about which car has the most horsepower or how it handles in the narrow city streets – for the millennial buyer, it’s about the comfort, the aesthetics, and of course, whether or not the car facilitates conservation and preservation.

That’s why nowadays millennials prefer to buy bicycles and battery-powered scooters to commute to work, but when you have a growing family and numerous daily tasks to get to, you have to get yourself a car. Assuming that you know how to drive and that you understand all of the legal aspects of owning a vehicle, let’s take a look at the five tips that will help you find the best make and model for your needs.

Bringing form and function together

For the millennial buyer, a good car is not just one that performs well, it also has to look the part. This is something that experienced dealers know all too well, and they understand that in order to sell a vehicle to a millennial, they have to display models that truly bring form and function together. So luckily, you have plenty of options at your disposal.

Still, aesthetics shouldn’t be your only priority, and you should bring someone with you who understands cars and knows how to scrutinize a vehicle both inside and out. If you have a friend who is a mechanic, ask them to come along to the dealer’s, or if you’re on your own, make sure to read up on the essentials so that you can ask the right questions and inspect the vehicle yourself.

Consider buying a pre-owned car

Speaking of inspecting a car yourself, before you head over to your local dealer, consider the possibility of buying a pre-owned vehicle in order to save money and do your part to minimize the waste produced by modern consumerism. There are many dealers and individuals out there that are selling used vehicles that are in mint condition, so you can not only minimize your investment but also help reduce the number of new cars in circulation, which effectively cuts waste, CO2 emissions, deforestation, and more.

Of course, it is imperative that you take the vehicle to a car repair shop for a thorough inspection to check if there are any underlying issues and if the price of the vehicle is justifiable. What’s more, take into account that many pre-owned cars can have engine and exhaust issues that you will have to tend to if you are to minimize your CO2 emissions and enjoy your new purchase knowing that you are doing your part to help the environment.

Opt for some personalized features

For many older generations, buying a car meant getting a vehicle that can safely transport you from point A to point B, but for the millennial buyer, a car is a personal item that has to fit their narrative, their lifestyle, and their unique taste. This is why opting for personalized features is very important for millennial car buyers.

You can start by replacing the traditional license plates for some unique personalised number plates bearing your initials, an important date in your life, or the initials of your life partner. This is a great way to personalize the car without having to resort to expensive exterior or interior detailing. You can also ask the dealer to throw in some handy upgrades like touchscreens and better sound systems to make your experience more enjoyable overall.

Look for green features

Of course, you can’t buy just any car that looks good and is comfortable to drive in – you have to make sure that the vehicle is not wasteful and that it aids the preservation of the environment. If you’re buying a brand-new car, ask the dealer what the manufacturer has done to improve the eco-friendliness of the vehicle and what that means for the environment. If you’re buying a pre-owned car, consider the green features that you can install yourself and how much that would cost so that you can work out a deal with your mechanic.

Think long-term and don’t rush the purchase

Before you sign on the dotted line, always remember that this is a grand step in your life and that you shouldn’t rush any major decisions. Instead, take a step back to decide whether or not the car fits your current lifestyle and accommodates your current needs. If the answer is yes, then consider if the car is going to accommodate your needs five or ten years from now, because after all, this is a long-term investment.

Think of it this way, a smaller hatchback might be perfect for you and your dog, but when a significant other and the kids come along, that hatchback is going to be impossible to squeeze into. Better get a family sedan right away and you’re all set for the future.

Wrapping up

The millennial buyer is quite different than their older counterparts. If you’re a millennial and you’re considering buying a car, be sure to use these tips to make all the right decisions and get yourself a vehicle that you will enjoy for years to come.