7 Things You Need to Know About Enhanced Kratom Strains

Kratom, or Mitragyna Speciosa, originates from South Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar. The natives from these regions traditionally consumed kratom to relieve pain after a long and laborious day. The herb has several health-related benefits like addiction treatment, pain management, and mood-enhancing, just to name a few. It is also available in different strains.

Enhanced strains, premium, and super kratom are some of the types that you can find on the market these days. Earlier, such types were not known to users, but with its evolution in varied environments, kratom has become a famous alternate option to prescribed medication. Due to the herb’s spread, the stated types of strains have not only gained popularity around the globe but also provide enhanced effects. These strains, however, have amplified impacts, so it is quite essential to know what this strain is, how it is used, etc. So, let’s shed some light on some of the facts surrounding Enhanced Kratom Strains.

What exactly are Enhanced Kratom Strains?

The well-known attribute of these enhanced strains is that they have multiplied effects. As the name itself suggests, they tend to provide elevated results in less amount of time. While the herb tends to stay in the body for a certain period to produce its effects and benefits, enhanced strains remain for a more extended period, making stressful routines light and easy for you to bear. These strains have additional alkaloids that improve or intensify the potencies. With such a strain, you would not have to consume high doses, but limit your dosages to minimal to experience the effects. In some cases, people used to regular strains can bear the build-up provided by enhanced strains. If you look forward to buying varied types of strains, go for powerful maeng da that works, Bali, Borneo, etc.

How to make enhanced kratom strains?

A traditional way to make enhanced kratom is to create several folds, which in turn increases the number of active alkaloids. Growers tend to invest a considerable amount of kratom for such a process. 15 to 25 grams of kratom leaves are put into boiling water until they become resin – a solid substance. All you have to do is let the resin cool for some time and grind it later so that it gets converted into pure dust. This dust happens to be 15 times more powerful than a standard strain of kratom.

To make the enhanced powder, you would require high-quality extract powder. Moreover, it is essential to have the base powder of about 75%, if you are planning to make enhanced strains at home. Remember, the quantity of extract powder should be less than the base.

What is the correct dose?

If you have been consuming regular strains of kratom, and have recently shifted to enhanced kratom strains, do not make the mistake of taking regular doses. Due to the high potency of enhanced kratom, it is advised to consume low doses. For instance, an ideal amount of dose lies between 1 to 1.5 grams. However, if you are someone who has been used to these strains, you can increase the amount of dosage and take 2 to 3 grams of enhanced kratom, but consult an expert to learn more about how much you should consume.

The effects of Enhanced Kratom Strains

In regular kratom, the active alkaloids, mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine, communicate with the brain’s receptors responsible for the body’s mood regulation. Their presence multiplies the effects, affecting your body in less time. Such a process leads to providing a cognitive boost and increased energy.

Different kinds of enhanced kratom

There are four types of common Enhanced Kratom Strains. The Ultra Enhanced Indo is a result of including 1500mg of additional alkaloids. This kratom leads to calm feelings. Add ground powder of existing strains to make Enhanced Bali Kratom. It can enhance the current state of your mind and boost the much-needed vitality. For Maeng Da, add around 99% alkaloids in existing/natural strains. Not only does it relax your mind, but it also enhances your mood because of its analgesic effects. Enhanced Red Horned Kratom is well known for its more prolonged effects, which can stay for up to around 7-9 hours from first use. Like different types, this kratom type also helps in reducing anxious and depressive thoughts.

They can provide increased vitality

As enhanced kratom comes from ground leaves and resin, the working compounds of the substance produce metabolic effects, which leads to increased vitality. Due to improved blood circulation throughout the body, the substance also accommodates more oxygen to the cells, which metabolizes food substances to generate energy.

Enhanced Kratom Strains are cost-effective

As the process of making enhanced kratom strains is quite more comfortable, a user ends up cutting a high cost of non-enhanced and standard kratom powder. That’s also because of the intensifying effects produced by the stains in low doses. But, at the same time, it is quite vital to pick the right extract to start with.

Conclusion

Even though consuming enhanced kratom leads to intensified and quick results, a user must know the difference between other types of kratom and the right dose, as the magnitude of effects depends on the kind of kratom. For beginner users, always limit the consumption of these strains, but at the same time, make use of strategies and things mentioned in the article for their effective use.