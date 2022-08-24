8 Common Types of Truck Accidents

Truck accidents are rather common and can be very dangerous. If you were involved in a crash with a large vehicle, contact a specialized lawyer.

Truck accidents can be devastating for those involved, especially the victims in smaller vehicles. Understanding what kind of accident you are involved in will help you determine what steps to take after the crash.

Various factors can lead to a truck accident, including human error, vehicle malfunction, or road conditions. The most common truck accidents include head-on collisions, rear-end collisions, and rollover accidents.

1. Head-on Collisions

Head-on collisions are one of the most common types of truck accidents. The truck usually crashes into the other vehicle driving in the opposite direction. A head-on collision is more dangerous than other types of accidents due to the force of impact.

If you find yourself in an accident, a truck accident lawyer in Fort Myers can advise you on what to do next. The first steps you take after the crash are crucial for the success of your lawsuit.

2. Rear-End Truck Collision

A rear-end collision happens when a vehicle crashes into the rear portion of another car or truck. This is the second most common type of accident when it comes to trucks.

Rear-end collisions usually happen when a driver accelerates quickly and fails to notice that there is another vehicle behind. Speeding and distracted driving are common culprits in this kind of accident.

3. Overtaking Accidents

If a truck driver is attempting to pass another large vehicle, the risk of a collision is high. One of the truck drivers may fail to realize that another large vehicle is attempting to overtake them. If you are trying to pass another vehicle, proceed with extreme caution and do so within the legal parameters.

4. Truck Accidents During Turns

Turning accidents are hazardous. These crashes happen when a truck hits another vehicle while attempting a turn. A truck can be difficult to maneuver due to its size and weight.

Bad weather and road conditions increase the risk of such accidents. However, driver error can also lead to severe crashes during dangerous turns.

5. Rollover Accidents

This type of accident is also widespread when it comes to trucks. These types of crashes involve a vehicle rolling over after impact. Most rollover accidents are caused by the driver swerving out of the road and driving over an obstacle.

6. Truck Accidents Caused by Improper Loading

Improperly loaded cargo is one of the main causes of trucking accidents. Cargo can weigh up to thousands of pounds. If it is not loaded correctly on the vehicle, the cargo can fall off endangering other drivers on the road or causing an imbalance to the truck, making it harder to maneuver.

There are specific safety rules that govern the activity of cargo-carrying trucks. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has outlined a series of regulations to ensure safe conditions for trucks with cargo. These rules detail how the cargo should be secured and more.

7. Jackknife Accidents

A jackknife accident happens when the truck turns sharp corners or at a 90-degree angle. It usually happens when a vehicle moves and pivots on another car, acting like a hinge, causing the truck to turn. This type of accident is usually caused by driver negligence.

8. Parking Accidents

This type of accident happens when a truck driver fails to control the vehicle properly and gets involved in an accident. Parking lots often have limited space for drivers to maneuver large vehicles.

Fault in a parking lot accident is often attributed to the driver of the moving vehicle if only one vehicle is moving at the time. Therefore, if a driver hits a legally parked car, they will likely be at fault for the incident.

Stay Safe on the Road

Truck accidents are rather common and can be very dangerous. If you were involved in a crash with a large vehicle, contact a specialized lawyer. A truck accident attorney can offer valuable guidance on obtaining compensation for your injuries and any other damage you might have suffered in the crash.