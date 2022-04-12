9 Tips for Increasing Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security statements are sent out every year. Don’t take them at face value.

Knowing how to boost your Social Security benefits is crucial since these dictate how much you’ll likely earn during your retirement years.

The Social Security fund is built up throughout a lifetime of work, so you should benefit from your contributions. This amount depends on your earnings and the age you sign up for these benefits. Due to the lack of substantial knowledge on how Social Security benefits work, most individuals miss out on such or fail to impose strategies that can boost their retirement income.

Therefore, it’s vital to consider the following suggestions for increasing Social Security benefits:

Work for At Least 35 Years

The average of your calculated highest-earning years determines your benefit amount. Working after 62 years of age can help boost your Social Security benefits, whether you claim them at 62 or much later. If you earn more in your highest-earning years, your benefits will be more significant. However, there are limitations.

Maximize the Age at Which You’re Eligible to Retire Completely

It’s best to wait until you’ve reached your full retirement age to receive maximum benefits. Delaying your retirement even longer may allow you to take advantage of increased monthly benefits through delayed retirement credits.

You’ll get an additional 8% a year in benefits if you wait to claim them until you’re 70 rather than 62. There’ll be no more raises after the age of 70.

Include Your Minor Child

Your child may also be eligible for Social Security benefits. Up to half of the primary worker’s retirement or disability benefits can be given to an unmarried minor child. If the child is still in high school, the benefit can be extended to age 19. If a person is 18 or older, and has a disability that began before their 22nd birthday, they are eligible for child benefits.

The primary worker’s benefit payments may be reduced or even canceled if the primary worker begins receiving benefits early but continues to work. Therefore, you should consider knowing how to qualify for Social Security benefits in such instances.

Apply for Spousal Insurance

You can be eligible for spousal benefits of up to half of your spouse’s eligible pay if you’re married and have little or no income. It’s possible to receive benefits through your spouse if you’re over 65 and have a child under your care. Spousal benefits can be up to 50% of the spouse’s benefits, depending on when the partner retires. Divorcees can apply as well.

Spousal benefits are available to both parties in a divorce based on the Social Security earnings of the other spouse. However, it’s impossible to collect your ex-spouse’s benefits if you remarried.

Pay Attention to Your Income

Make sure you don’t go over your income cap if you work continuously after receiving your Social Security benefits. If you go over these limits, your annual benefit payment will be reduced. However, after that point, no penalty will be imposed on earned income.

Reduce or Eliminate Payment Of Social Security Administration Taxes

You should be on the lookout for tax bracket creep if you receive benefits while working. You may be able to lower your tax bill by combining your income and Social Security benefits. Therefore, it’s vital to set up your retirement correctly to achieve maximum benefits.

Apply for Survivors Benefits

You might be eligible for survivors benefits if your deceased spouse was eligible for a higher Social Security payment than yours. Even if your spouse passed away before you applied, the higher benefit might be yours.

Your surviving spouse’s benefits will reduce if you begin collecting Social Security benefits before the average retirement age, and your benefits will decrease as well.

Verify Your Work Errors

Social Security statements are sent out every year. Don’t take them at face value. Ensure that the Social Security numbers are correct, and notify the agency of discrepancies. Remember that your retirement benefits are calculated using the 35 years with the highest average earnings. An erroneous calculation could significantly impact your benefits for the rest of your life.

Use a Do-Over

As long as you’ve paid back the money you’ve already received, you may be able to reclaim your benefits later. You can do this as long as you haven’t received benefits for more than a year. After retiring or inheriting money, it’s possible to delay filing for Social Security so you can receive a more extensive benefits check. Fill out a Social Security administration form, request application withdrawal, and mail it to the agency. After a few years, your benefits should be significantly higher when filing a second time around.

Conclusion

Knowing the importance of Social Security benefits and how to increase them can help you get the most out of them, giving you more financial security during your retirement years. The outline above can take you through some tips to help you increase your Social Security benefits.