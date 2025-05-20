A.Y. Strauss Introduces New Cannabis Practice Led by Partner Jennifer Cabrera

Cabrera’s focus is on providing expert, client-focused guidance across various aspects of cannabis law, including regulatory compliance, land use permitting, M&A, and fundraising.

NEW YORK CITY/EINPresswire.com — A.Y. Strauss, a prominent law firm focused on commercial transactions and litigation in commercial real estate, construction, immigration, labor and employment, and corporate bankruptcy, announced the launch of its new Cannabis Practice. The firm has appointed Jennifer Cabrera, a reputable and respected cannabis attorney, as Partner to lead this strategic expansion. Cabrera is joined by Kate Monroe, an experienced project manager and cannabis licensing specialist.

Cabrera and Monroe together bring nearly two decades of experience in cannabis law to A.Y. Strauss. Previously, Cabrera led the New Jersey branch of one of the nation’s most prestigious cannabis law firms, where she and Monroe successfully won dozens – if not hundreds – of cannabis licenses for their clients across New York, New Jersey, and beyond. Cabrera’s focus is on providing expert, client-focused guidance across various aspects of cannabis law, including regulatory compliance, land use permitting, M&A, and fundraising.

“Our firm’s mission is to grow alongside the needs of our clients, and that includes building practices that reflect emerging areas of law. To do so, we recruit exceptional legal professionals who share our values and commitment, and we are very excited to welcome Jennifer as a Partner. Her expertise and advocacy work will be key as we expand this area of our practice and support our clients in navigating the complexities of cannabis law and policy,” said Aaron Strauss, Managing Partner of A.Y. Strauss.

Cabrera brings an extensive wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Cannabis Practice at A.Y. Strauss, and plays an active role in leadership, education, and community initiatives. She is a frequent speaker at cannabis industry conferences, where she lends her professional experiences to shape conversations around law, business strategy, and equity.

Cabrera states, “My goal is to help cannabis business owners succeed in the regulated market. From working with the New Jersey CRC and New York OCM, to building bridges with their local community and labor union, to raising money or selling your business, success in the cannabis industry means being a sophisticated and reliable partner. Joining the team at A.Y. Strauss allows me to bring even more resources to my clients, with a deep bench of talent in areas like real estate, corporate transactions, litigation, labor and employment, and more.

My mission since I represented my first client in the cannabis industry in 2014 remains the same: to support my clients, offer guidance, and help them move forward with clarity and confidence.” ~ Jennifer Cabrera

The new Cannabis Practice at A.Y. Strauss will offer comprehensive services, including:

– Commercial leasing and real estate transactions

– Commercial transactions and contracts

– Financial services and guidance

– Government relations and policy advocacy

– Labor and employment counsel

– Licensing and permitting

– Litigation and dispute resolution

– Regulatory compliance

Built on a foundation of integrity and collaboration, A.Y. Strauss ensures each client is supported by a team equally committed to their success. The addition of Cabrera as Partner and Monroe as Cannabis Licensing Specialist reflects the firm’s dedication to offering sophisticated, future-focused legal counsel and addressing the changing needs of its clients. Learn more about our Cannabis Practice by visiting www.aystrauss.com/practice-areas/cannabis.

About A.Y. Strauss

A.Y. Strauss provides legal counsel for commercial transactions and litigation in the areas of real estate, construction, immigration, labor and employment, and corporate bankruptcy. With the intellectual depth of a large firm and the personalized touch of a boutique, the firm’s lawyers handle a broad variety of matters for emerging businesses, institutional clients, and high-net-worth individuals. The dynamic culture and collaborative working environment at the firm provide a healthy work-life balance for its team members, with a focus on giving back to the communities the firm serves. A.Y. Strauss has offices in Livingston, NJ, and New York, NY. For more information, visit www.aystrauss.com.