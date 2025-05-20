Vedder Price Expands Miami Office with Addition of Labor and Employment Attorney Kimberley Lunetta

Additional areas of focus include advising on background, credit check, drug testing, reproductive rights, firearm laws and reductions in force.

MIAMI – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney Kimberley Lunetta has joined the Miami office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Labor and Employment practice area.

“Kim brings us extensive experience in representing a wide range of clients in labor and employment matters. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm and our team,” said Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Labor and Employment practice area, Elizabeth N. Hall. “Adding her to our expanding team significantly strengthens our practice and also enhances our ability to meet the always evolving needs of our clients.”

With more than 20 years of law firm experience, Lunetta brings a highly successful track record in state and federal courts, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and other arbitration forums, and federal and state administrative agencies.

Lunetta routinely defends and counsels clients facing a range of labor and employment issues, with a focus on the financial services, life sciences and telecommunication industries. She also specializes in advising on employee medical leave and disability accommodations and defending against disability discrimination and failure to accommodate claims.

Additional areas of focus include advising on background, credit check, drug testing, reproductive rights, firearm laws and reductions in force. She also litigates discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims, as well as the enforcement of restrictive covenants and misappropriation of trade secrets.

Lunetta received her J.D. with honors from Rutgers University School of Law, Camden, and her undergraduate degree from George Mason University. Prior to joining the firm Lunetta was a Partner with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP in Miami.

About Vedder Price

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedderprice.com/.