AAJ’s National Finance Council Crushes Fundraising Goal at Annual Convention

Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates, recently joined fellow members of the American Association for Justice’s National Finance Council in a successful fundraising effort for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The event, held in conjunction with the AAJ’s Annual Convention in San Francisco this July, exceeded expectations by raising an impressive $17,250, far surpassing the original $4,500 goal.

At the AAJ Convention, Brian spoke on the classic perspective of direct and cross-examination as part of the panel Advocacy Track: Tradition Meets Innovation: Bridging Classic Trial Techniques with Modern Methods, hosted by the AAJ Stalwarts/Hall of Fame Committee.