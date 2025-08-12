AI Takes the Lead in Legal with More than Half of Firms Now Using or Exploring It

The research, commissioned by customer conversation experts Moneypenny, shows that law firms are most likely to be using or considering using AI in telephone answering and analytics reporting.

Atlanta – A new Moneypenny survey of more than 750 businesses across the US revealed AI is fast becoming a cornerstone of practice operations. More than 53% of the firms surveyed are now using or considering AI to drive efficiency, enhance decision-making and supercharge growth.

The research, commissioned by customer conversation experts Moneypenny, shows that law firms are most likely to be using or considering using AI in telephone answering and analytics reporting (both 87%), as they lean into AI to handle repetitive tasks, unlock productivity, and deliver faster, smarter outcomes.

Benefits and Drawbacks of AI

The most-cited sector benefits for using AI were competitive advantage (53%), followed by productivity efficiencies and better service outcomes compared with people (both 40%). However, practices also indicated concerns, including expense (53%), data security risks (33%), and poor service or experience for clients (33%).

Better AI Guidance Needed

As rapid AI adoption continues, 67% of firms that have implemented AI say organizations need to take the lead, and 60% said they need better guidance on how to implement it effectively. Among their most trusted sources for AI information were peers and colleagues (53%), government advice and guidance, and friends and family (both 33%).

Richard Culberson CEO North America at Moneypenny commented: “This research shows that AI agents can deliver real impact but success depends on how they’re used. AI isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. What matters is creating experiences that are personal, relevant, and contextually right. Many firms benefit because a large proportion of their customer interactions are about routine, frequently asked questions which AI can handle brilliantly. That frees up real people to focus on the more complex, sensitive or high-value conversations. It’s about using the right blend of tech and people to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

Research conducted by Censuswide May 1 to 6, 2025 among 750 US businesses

About Moneypenny

