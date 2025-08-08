Thomson Reuters Launches CoCounsel Legal: Transforming Legal Work with Agentic AI and Deep Research

CoCounsel Legal includes Deep Research, an industry-first AI solution grounded in Thomson Reuters expert legal content, starting with Westlaw.

TORONTO/PRNewswire – Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, announced the launch of CoCounsel Legal, featuring Deep Research and agentic guided workflows. This milestone product release showcases Thomson Reuters most advanced AI offering to date, designed to help professionals move beyond prompting and start delegating.

Thomson Reuters is uniquely positioned to deliver this agentic AI breakthrough because it already has access to an AI assistant with advanced reasoning models, comprehensive legal content and tools, and expertise from thousands of domain experts—the three essential components required for reliable, professional-grade agentic AI.

CoCounsel Legal: Built for Execution, Not Just Ideas

CoCounsel Legal is a next-generation AI product that brings together legal research, essential workflow automation, intelligent document search and AI-powered legal assistance within one unified solution. It’s the first time agentic AI has been deployed this broadly across professional legal workflows—with the infrastructure and scale to support enterprise-wide transformation.

Unlike AI copilots that sit beside the work, CoCounsel Legal is embedded in it—built to drive real outcomes in litigation, transactional work, and regulatory analysis. It represents the foundation for how professional AI will be delivered across law firms and legal departments into the future.

Deep Research on Westlaw: AI That Thinks Like a Lawyer

CoCounsel Legal includes Deep Research, grounded in Thomson Reuters content and tools. Deep Research in CoCounsel is the legal industry’s first professional-grade agentic AI research capability—built to reason, plan, and deliver comprehensive legal research results grounded in Westlaw and Practical Law content. It enables legal professionals to hand off full research questions to an AI that not only understands the assignment — it explains its process, sources its answers, and builds the argument foundations, with human oversight.

Deep Research on the new Westlaw Advantage is integrated into CoCounsel Legal and can:

Generate multi-step research plans

Trace its logic with transparent reasoning

Deliver structured, Westlaw and Practical Law citation-backed reports

“Thomson Reuters latest integration of advanced AI models into its core platforms marks an encouraging step forward in legal technology,” said Colleen Nihill, Chief AI & KM Officer at Morgan Lewis. “Deep Research stands out for its ability to reason through legal questions rather than simply return search results. When faced with a complex issue, it can generate a research plan, explain its logic, and deliver a structured report. This level of transparency is essential to maintaining the oversight and trust lawyers need to confidently adopt AI in practice.”

Guided Workflows: Multi-Step AI That Actually Works

Also included in CoCounsel Legal is a growing library of guided workflows—multi-step task flows that apply agentic AI to high-friction legal work, leveraging Westlaw and Practical Law expertise. In addition to the CoCounsel guided workflows launched in July, there are new workflows launching soon:

Draft a Privacy Policy

Draft an Employee Policy

Draft a complaint

Draft discovery request

Draft discovery response

Deposition transcript review

These workflows embed legal content, apply structured reasoning, and provide human oversight by design, helping lawyers and corporate legal teams move faster while staying in control.

“This is where AI starts to feel less like a tool and more like a teammate,” said David Wong, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters. “Guided workflows transform how professionals approach complex legal work, moving beyond simple prompting to sophisticated, multi-step task execution—and that’s a huge leap forward in what legal AI can deliver.”

Trusted by the Legal Market

Over 20,000 law firms and corporate legal departments and the majority of the top US courts and Am Law 100 firms already trust CoCounsel. With CoCounsel Legal, the company is setting a new benchmark for trusted, explainable, and production-ready AI in legal practice.

