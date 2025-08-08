Convicted Animal Abuser Krystal Scott Ordered to Return to Federal Prison After Violating Supervised Release

Scott, using an alias, acquired dogs and cats online on the false premise that she intended to adopt and care for them, when she actually intended to torture and kill them.

INDIANAPOLIS – Krystal Scott, 24, of Kokomo, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to violating conditions of her previous supervised release.

In November of 2021, Scott pled guilty to Animal Crushing, a violation of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act under Title 18, United States Code, Section 48(a). In that case, Scott, using an alias, acquired dogs and cats online on the false premise that she intended to adopt and care for them, when she actually intended to torture and kill them. After Scott acquired the animals, she posted videos online depicting her engaged in animal crushing, namely, purposely crushing, suffocating, impaling, or otherwise subjecting the animals to serious bodily injury and death. Scott was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In June of 2023, Scott was released from federal prison and began serving her five-year term of supervised release.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at a revocation hearing on July 29, 2025, Scott admitted under oath to violating several conditions of her supervised release, including a prohibition against non-incidental contact with animals.

On June 20, 2025, Indianapolis Animal Care Services responded to complaints by concerned citizens that Scott was using the alias “Teal Serain” to respond to Facebook ads for reuniting lost and found pets with their owners. Using that alias, Scott responded to one such ad and acquired a dog through false pretenses. Namely, Scott falsely claimed that the missing dog belonged to her or her family, when it did not. Scott had used a similar ruse to acquire the animals she tortured, which led to her original conviction in 2021. The individuals who posted the ad became suspicious and reached out to law enforcement.

The dog Scott acquired via the online ad was not located. Citizens also recorded the accounts of witnesses who reported discovering a deceased dog at the homeless encampment where Scott was residing. The dog had been found in a trash bag with its stomach protruding from its body cavity.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services investigated the complaints and later discovered that Scott was residing in a U-Haul van with 12 dogs and cats, all of which were dehydrated, malnourished, and living in excessive fecal matter. The officers also noticed the smell of a decomposing animal in the van, but no deceased animals were found.

Searches of Scott’s cellular device and Facebook account showed that she was a member of at least 12 pet adoption groups online, and had been selling or attempting to sell pelts that she claimed were from exotic animals.

