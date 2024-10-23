ACC Honors Outstanding In-house Leadership at 2024 Annual Meeting

Corporate Counsel Members, Networks, and Chapters Presented with Service Awards

WASHINGTON — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a global legal association representing more than 48,000 members in more than 100 countries, recognized members, chapters, and networks demonstrating outstanding leadership, service, and dedication to the in-house counsel community at the 2024 ACC Annual Meeting, held in Nashville, Tennessee.

ACC President and CEO, Veta T. Richardson, immediate past Global Board Chair, Tracy Preston, and newly elected Global Board Chair, Cristina Gonzalez, celebrated the accomplishments of the following honorees:

Robert I. Townsend, Jr., Member of the Year Award: David G. Susler , ACC Chicago Chapter Board of Directors, Diversity Law Student Summer Internship Program Committee, associate general counsel, National Material L.P.

, ACC Chicago Chapter Board of Directors, Diversity Law Student Summer Internship Program Committee, associate general counsel, National Material L.P. Jonathan S. Silber Outstanding Network Member of the Year Award : Krystal Saab, head of legal, Omni Retail Enterprises Program chair, Small Law Department Network and Susan Duarte, senior corporate counsel, Roofstock Chair, Financial Services Network; membership chair, Women in the House Network.

: Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Small Category): Sports and Entertainment

Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Mid-sized Category): Financial Services

Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Large Category) : Compliance and Ethics

: Outstanding Network Sponsor of the Year Award : Seyfarth with the Law Department Management Network.

: Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Innovative Programming Effort): ACC Louisiana, ACC San Diego, ACC Southern California

Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Best Partnership Program): ACC Southwest Ohio, ACC Central Florida and ACC Tampa Bay, ACC New York City

Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Best Diversity Initiative): ACC St. Louis, ACC Greater Philadelphia

Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Best Membership Strategy): ACC Brasil, ACC Singapore

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.