ACC Announces Election of the 2025 Global Board of Directors

ACC’s Board members are a diverse, international group of in-house leaders from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

WASHINGTON — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), a global legal association representing more than 48,000 in-house counsel, announced the newly elected officers and directors of the 2025 ACC global board of directors. They were sworn in during the ACC 2024 Annual Meeting taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

“ACC plays a pivotal role in supporting the in-house community around the globe, and in order to be most effective, it is critical that board members reflect that incredible diversity,” said Cristina Gonzalez, chief legal officer at Staples, Inc., and the newly elected ACC global board chair. “Once again, we are fortunate to have outstanding leaders join the board who will bring wide-ranging experiences and extensive legal know-how. I am honored to serve as ACC’s global board chair and look forward to working with this dynamic team as we continue to enhance the resources, networking opportunities, and leadership development that make ACC an indispensable partner for in-house legal professionals worldwide.”

“The ACC 2025 Global Board of Directors brings together an exceptional group of in-house professionals who are all committed to advancing ACC’s mission and supporting the in-house community worldwide,” said Veta T. Richardson, president and CEO of ACC. “With board members representing diverse backgrounds and a wealth of legal and business expertise, this group will provide invaluable insights and leadership to ensure ACC continues finding innovative ways to provide unmatched support for our global membership.”

The 2025 ACC global board of directors includes general counsel and chief legal officers spanning Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. The 2025 board officers are as follows:

In addition, the new directors of the ACC global board of directors include:

Aviram Gavish, vice president & general counsel, Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd.

Dirk Naumann, general counsel, executive vice president, legal & regulatory, Orange Business

Inderpreet Sawhney, group general counsel and chief compliance officer, Infosys Limited

