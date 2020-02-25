Adults Reportedly Set Up Student ‘Fight Club’ at School

District issues letter to parents warning them of ‘fight club’ on school grounds.

Parents of children enrolled in Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools in Alberta, Canada, received a letter from the local school board warning them alleged ‘fight club’ meetups between students in the school parking lots. Police asked the school board to notify parents after two fights were organized by two adults.

“Two adults appear to be organizing the fights,” according to the board. “The fight is pre-arranged – the location and time is selected, and certain students are invited to the fight. Cars form a circle and turn on their lights. The fight then occurs and is videotaped. The two fights were intense, and injuries were severe. One student was recently hospitalized.”

School board officials warned that any adults who organize such fights will face charges and any students will be suspended or expelled. Adults are being urged to contact law enforcement immediately if they know about a fight in advance.

“The RCMP are working in partnership with the Spruce Grove enforcement officers to monitor social media and creating dialogue within our local high schools to deter students from participating/supporting these types of activities.” The release continued, “If we as administration determine the individual poses a risk to others at school, even though the actions occurred after school, the Education Act does grant us the authority to suspend or expel. If you have questions, please feel free to call the RCMP or your school. Most importantly, talk to your family.”

The district also said, “We can confirm these incidents involving community youth are not happening at school and not happening during school hours.”

Calgary police called the behavior “extremely inappropriate and dangerous,” in a statement, and said that “even if the fights are initially consensual, charges can be laid, and individuals could find themselves in jail.”

“They are playing with fire,” Karen Venables said. She lost her son fifteen years ago after he was sucker punched in a fight, although the altercation was not part of the ‘club.’

“My reaction is I literally get chest pain because it takes me back to that day when I had to come home from the hospital without Devin and I realized that one punch took his life,” she said.

Police recommend teens interested in fighting for sport to try martial arts, boxing or mixed martial arts clubs in the city, where there is proper equipment, supervision and instruction.

One 14-year-old was seriously injured in the “fight club” initiated by boys at his school. An eighth grader at Woodhaven Middle School in Spruce Grove needed surgery to repair a broken nose and cheek bone and severe injuries to his left eye.

“I didn’t even know what color his clothes were, there was so much blood. And he collapsed,” his mother reported. “Obviously he’s not safe. No kids are safe if these fight clubs are residing in our schools.” She added that the individual who initiated the fight has been expelled, and her son does not wish to return to the school, stating, “I’m looking into maybe some modules or different programming that we can do with him at home. Not just because of the injuries, more for his well-being. He’s really intimidated.”

