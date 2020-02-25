Suffocation Risk Prompts Recall of Inclined Sleeper Accessory

Kolcraft and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are recalling certain inclined infant sleeper accessories over suffocation concerns.

If you’re a parent to an infant, you’ve likely heard about all the recalls of inclined infant sleepers. Now, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Kolcraft are issuing an urgent recall of nearly 51,000 units of inclined sleeper accessories due to the risk of suffocation. The concern with products like these is that infants might roll from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained and suffocate.

The recall included the “Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers (model number starting with KB063) and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers (model number starting with KB061),” according to the notice. They were sold between March 2011 and December 2017 for $140 at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers across the country.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from using the recalled product. For now, consumers should stop using the inclined sleeper accessory. If you have one of the recalled products, you can contact Kolcraft at (800) 453-7673 for a refund of $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com. Kolcraft is also currently working on contacting “registered owners and known purchasers directly via postcard by mail.”

Quite a few inclined infant sleepers have been recalled this year already. For example, four companies recalled their inclined infant sleepers earlier this month, including Delta Enterprise Corp., Summer Infant, Graco, and Evenflo.

