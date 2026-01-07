Agiloft Strengthens Board to Drive the Next Era of Autonomous Contract Lifecycle Management

Two seasoned board members join the CLM leader to scale data-first contracting and cement its leadership in the AI native CLM space.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., – Agiloft, a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the appointment of Scott Arnold and John Kinzer to its Board of Directors. Their combined leadership across hypergrowth SaaS, AI-driven operations, enterprise transformation, coupled with their strategic backgrounds marks a significant milestone in Agiloft’s vision to scale as the AI and agentic leader in CLM.

In the last year, Agiloft delivered another year of strong ARR growth, expanded its enterprise customer base by 30%, saw a 250% increase in adoption of its AI-powered Screens, and increased international deployments across EMEA and APAC. Agiloft’s newest board members bring deep operational and financial expertise to help grow the company through its next phase: to be a leading AI-driven CLM platform.

“We are scaling with intent,” said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. “Agiloft has the foundation, the technology, and the leadership focus to move aggressively. Scott and John share our belief that contract data will become one of the most valuable intelligence layers inside the enterprise. With their partnership, we are investing heavily in AI, expanding internationally, and building the systems needed to capture a global market opportunity with accelerated focus.”

New Board Members

Scott Arnold brings more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise SaaS companies, including roles as President & CEO of AuditBoard, President of Shutterfly Enterprise, CEO of AppSense, senior leadership positions at Borland Software and as a partner at McKinsey & Company. His background in customer-centric innovation, operational rigor, and category expansion will support Agiloft’s execution as it scales globally.

“Agiloft has built a rare combination of technological strength and customer trust,” said Scott Arnold. “The company’s data-first approach and disciplined execution give it a distinctive edge in helping customers capture value from practical AI. I’m looking forward to supporting the team as they define what intelligent contract management truly means for customers.”

John Kinzer, Interim CFO and board member of OneStream (NASDAQ: OS) and former CFO of HubSpot, brings deep experience guiding companies through rapid growth, IPO preparation, and international expansion. Kinzer currently serves as Senior Advisor at KKR and has held board or advisory roles at Stripes Group, OutSystems, AirCall, and PatientPop. His expertise in financial discipline and enterprise go-to-market (GTM) strategy will help shape Agiloft’s path as AI reshapes contract management.

“Agiloft is at a point where GTM strategy will define how quickly the company captures the market opportunity ahead,” added John Kinzer. “I’m looking forward to helping the team strengthen its commercial foundation and build the routes to market that drive efficient growth and position Agiloft for clear market leadership. There’s immense value in what Agiloft enables, and now is the time to scale it with precision.”

“Agiloft’s data-first architecture, commitment to AI, and strong customer foundation provide a durable platform for long-term value creation,” said Jackson Hart, Principal at KKR, a majority investor in Agiloft. “We are delighted to welcome Scott and John to the Board, and look forward to working with Eric and the team as Agiloft continues to scale and innovate.”

Advancing AI Innovation

Agiloft remains the only enterprise CLM provider with a 96 percent customer renewal rate and 100 percent implementation satisfaction rate. The company’s sustained investment in AI leadership positions the company at the forefront of CLM innovation. Adoption of its AI capabilities continues to accelerate – its in-product Prompt Lab has been used more than 50,000 times in the past six months alone, signaling strong customer engagement as organizations leverage AI to streamline contract workflows and uncover actionable insights.

With these leadership developments and ongoing focus on operational AI excellence, Agiloft is well positioned to drive the next generation of intelligent contract management solutions that help enterprises work smarter, make faster decisions, and unlock greater value from their agreements.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry’s only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.