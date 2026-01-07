New Report Examines Stress Landscape Among In-house Legal Professionals, Impacting Department Performance and Talent Retention

“These findings underscore the growing intensity of the in-house legal function and highlight the urgent need for organizations to address workload, resourcing, and structural demands affecting their legal teams,” says Jason L. Brown, ACC President and Chief Executive Officer.

One in five in-house legal professionals rates their work-related stress as “High” or “Severe,” according to a new report released by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) titled, The State of Stress Among In-house Legal Professionals. Drawing on data from the 2025 Law Department Compensation Survey, the report reveals escalating stress levels across corporate legal departments with the burden carried by legal leadership and those operating in high-demand sectors.

The report analyzes responses from more than 1,600 US-based in-house lawyers and legal operations professionals, who were asked to assess their workplace stress using a five-point scale. A striking 66 percent reported moderate to severe stress.

Key findings include:

“These findings underscore the growing intensity of the in-house legal function and highlight the urgent need for organizations to address workload, resourcing, and structural demands affecting their legal teams,” says Jason L. Brown, ACC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s legal departments operate at the intersection of business risk, strategy, and compliance. When stress levels become unsustainable, the ripple effects extend well beyond the legal team — affecting the quality and speed of business decisions, increasing operational and compliance risks, weakening collaboration, and ultimately undermining the organization’s ability to retain critical talent. At ACC, we deeply value the candid insights our members share. Their feedback is essential to helping us identify emerging pressures and deliver the resources, guidance, and solutions that today’s in-house legal and legal operations professionals need to thrive.”

