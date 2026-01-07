Wolters Kluwer Readies Launch of CCH Axcess Advisor, Bringing Expert AI-powered Advisory Capabilities to the CCH Axcess Platform 

Empowering firms to drive revenue growth, deepen client relationships and upskill their workforce—All powered by Expert AI.

Minneapolis – Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced it is preparing to launch CCH Axcess Advisor, a breakthrough platform designed to help accounting firms transition from compliance-focused work to an advisory-first model. With CCH Axcess Advisor, advisory becomes the defining identity of the modern accountant, enabling firms to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. Early access begins this week for an exclusive group of firms through the Early Adopter Program, with full availability planned to follow the 2025 tax season. CCH Axcess Advisor delivers actionable insights, guided workflows, and continuous learning opportunities, so firms can accelerate revenue, strengthen client loyalty, and future-proof their teams.

“CCH Axcess Advisor enables firms to harness their growth potential, strengthen client relationships, unlock new revenue streams, and empower their teams for the future by leveraging our deep domain expertise and the transformative capabilities of Expert AI,” said Joel Morris, Vice President and Segment Leader of the Research & Advisory, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. “This isn’t just an evolution in technology. It’s a bold new approach to fueling firm growth and redefining what it means to be an accountant in today’s advisory-driven world.”

Expert AI: The Future of Advisory Services

At the core of CCH Axcess Advisor is Wolters Kluwer’s Expert AI, a proprietary layer of generative and agentic capabilities that transforms how professionals work, make decisions, and deliver value. Expert AI empowers accounting firms with intelligent insights, automated workflows, and conversational AI enabling confident delivery of high-value advisory services.

Built on trusted, expert-curated content and seamlessly integrated across the CCH Axcess platform – including CCH Axcess Tax and CCH AnswerConnect, CCH Axcess Advisor powered by Expert AI, turns data into actionable guidance, helping firms transition from compliance-focused work to strategic, growth-driven client engagements. By surfacing opportunities and streamlining decision-making, firms can unlock new revenue streams, strengthen client relationships, and support firm-wide adoption of modern advisory practices.

Key Benefits & Features

Advisory Made Actionable: Transforms data into meaningful insights, enabling firms to confidently guide clients toward better outcomes.

Transforms data into meaningful insights, enabling firms to confidently guide clients toward better outcomes. Expert AI at the Core: Harnesses advanced AI capabilities to surface opportunities and streamline decision-making, without adding complexity.

Harnesses advanced AI capabilities to surface opportunities and streamline decision-making, without adding complexity. Future-Ready Workflow: Integrates seamlessly with CCH Axcess Tax and CCH AnswerConnect, helping firms evolve from transactional to strategic advisory services.

Integrates seamlessly with CCH Axcess Tax and CCH AnswerConnect, helping firms evolve from transactional to strategic advisory services. Empowering Professionals: Provides intuitive tools and resources that support skill development and firm-wide adoption of advisory practices.

Stay Updated & See a Demo

To be kept up to date on the general availability launch or learn more about the Early Adopter Program, please visit: https://engagetax.wolterskluwer.com/CCH-Axcess-Advisor .

