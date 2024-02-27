Anderson Man Sentenced to over Fifteen Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Anderson Bank

Johnson immediately brandished his firearm, jumped onto the teller counter, ordered employees to the ground, and demanded money. Johnson also fired one shot into the teller cabinet.

INDIANAPOLIS – Raymond Johnson, 35, of Anderson, Indiana, has been sentenced to 184 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2021, around 4:20pm, Johnson entered a First Merchants Bank in Anderson, Indiana, armed with a handgun. Johnson immediately brandished his firearm, jumped onto the teller counter, ordered employees to the ground, and demanded money. Johnson also fired one shot into the teller cabinet.

In total, Johnson left with $13,585 in cash. Johnson was arrested by Anderson Police Department Officers in the early morning of September 24th.

“This violent criminal didn’t just rob a bank of customer deposits, he robbed everyone inside the bank of their sense security and peace,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Gun crimes have a negative impact on our entire community, and the sentence imposed today demonstrates that this conduct simply not be tolerated. The people of Anderson are safer with this defendant off of our streets, thanks to the hard work of the FBI, the Anderson Police Department, and our federal prosecutors.”

FBI and the Anderson Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman, Judge Brookman also ordered Johnson to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison and pay back the $13,585 in full.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Jayson W. McGrath and Pam S. Domash, who prosecuted this case.