Andrew S. Ballentine Elected to Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association Board of Directors 

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help lead such a prestigious organization that is focused on maintaining the integrity of bankruptcy law in Central Florida,” Andrew said.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker lawyer Andrew S. Ballentine has been elected to a three-year board term for the Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association (CFBLA) Board of Directors.

The Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association is a nonprofit organization that supports the collegial and professional practice of bankruptcy law in the Orlando Division of the Middle District of Florida. This is done through continuing education and service to the bench, bar, and community. CFBLA serves all bankruptcy practitioners in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Brevard Counties.

Clients turn to Andrew for his diverse experience in civil and commercial litigation, bankruptcy, and appellate cases. He focuses on a variety of complex bankruptcy matters, including the representation of debtors and unsecured, secured, and governmental creditors in Chapter 7, 13, and 11 bankruptcy cases and related adversary proceedings. In addition, Andrew represents creditors on Unsecured Creditor Committees in large, complex Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Andrew also represents clients in general civil and commercial litigation matters, including contract and general business disputes.

