Angelica Rivera Selected for Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Emerging Business Leaders Class 14

This highly selective talent development program is designed to elevate high-potential, diverse professionals across the Charlotte Region.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Angelica Rivera, Marketing and Client Development Manager at Shumaker’s Charlotte office, has been selected to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Emerging Business Leaders (EBL) Class 14. This highly selective talent development program is designed to elevate high-potential, diverse professionals across the Charlotte Region.

The EBL program offers participants the opportunity to enhance their leadership capabilities, engage with high-performing peers across sectors, and push beyond their comfort zones to reach new heights in their professional journeys.

In her role at Shumaker, Angelica is passionate about fueling business growth through strategic marketing and client development. Her work ensures the firm remains at the forefront of industry innovation and continues to thrive in a competitive landscape.

“Angelica will be a great addition to the EBL program. She brings a thoughtful approach to her work and a commitment to professional growth.” said Erica Shea, Chief Marketing and Business Development officer at Shumaker. “Through this experience, she’ll gain valuable insights, build meaningful connections, and continue to grow in her career and as a leader in our region.”

Prior to joining Shumaker, Angelica worked in the IT telecom industry, where she developed lead-generating strategies, boosted sales, and strengthened brand presence—demonstrating a consistent ability to drive results and build meaningful connections.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.