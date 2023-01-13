Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection Saves Lives

Apple iPhone14 Crash Detection and Automatic Crash Notification reportedly helped save young couple’s lives after rollover crash dropping 300 feet over a cliff.1

Automatic Crash Notification: In the 1990’s at NHTSA, I began working to prevent motorists from deaths in crashes with Automatic Crash Notification systems. This work included instant crash URGENCY ratings, proximity to air medical rescue and trauma centers.2

Here we are three decades later, and it is heartening to see new technology by Apple successfully contributing to the rescue of crash victims.3

To see the significance of this rollover rescue based on Apple Crash Detection, compare it with the statistics by State in 2019. NHTSA data show 70% of rollover crash fatalities were not taken from the scene for emergency medical care at any medical facility. That was 4,897 lives lost at the scene.4

References (Live Links to Documents):