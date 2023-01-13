LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection Saves Lives

— January 13, 2023
Apple iPhones Could Start to Detect Mental Health Conditions
Apple iPhone14 Crash Detection and Automatic Crash Notification reportedly helped save young couple’s lives after rollover crash dropping 300 feet over a cliff.1

Automatic Crash Notification:  In the 1990’s at NHTSA, I began working to prevent motorists from deaths in crashes with Automatic Crash Notification systems. This work included instant crash URGENCY ratings, proximity to air medical rescue and trauma centers.2

Here we are three decades later, and it is heartening to see new technology by Apple successfully contributing to the rescue of crash victims.3

To see the significance of this rollover rescue based on Apple Crash Detection, compare it with the statistics by State in 2019.  NHTSA data show 70% of rollover crash fatalities were not taken from the scene for emergency medical care at any medical facility.  That was 4,897 lives lost at the scene.4

References (Live Links to Documents):

  1. A couple’s car fell 300 feet. A new iPhone feature aided their rescue.
  2. URGENCY
  3. Use Crash Detection on iPhone or Apple Watch to call for help in an accident
  4. CDC Triage Guidelines & Rollover Crash Deaths: Tragically 70% are Not Taken for Medical Care

