Aramark Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over Employee Bonuses for $21M

The bonus controversy contributed to the abrupt retirement last year of Aramark chief executive Eric Foss, who decided not to pay 2018 bonuses to front-line managers because the company did not meet a profit target set by the board of directors. Employees found it especially egregious as Foss — who earned $16 million in 2018, including $2.6 million in incentive bonus — touted record revenues and profitability for the year ended in September.

Managers were furious at Foss because they were not told at the beginning of the fiscal year that a company-wide profit target would be a factor in their their bonuses.

