‘Autism Causes Unveiled’ Author Seeks Legal Champions to Challenge Special Interests to End Autism Epidemic

Legal action needed to break industry silence about birth injury caused Autism.

Dallas, TX—Autism Causes Unveiled author and parent Dinesh Danny is calling on law firms and philanthropic organizations to help dismantle a legal deadlock that perpetuates the autism epidemic. Danny argues the true cause, birth injuries linked to medical interventions, has been suppressed by powerful interests, including insurance companies, Big Pharma, and entrenched medical protocols. “Traditional legal routes have been blocked, leaving preventable harm unchecked for decades,” says Danny. “I am seeking a law firm willing to stand against these forces, expose critical evidence, and end a 45-year crisis. This is a rare opportunity for legal champions to make history and bring justice to countless families,” says Danny.

Dinesh Danny’s new book, Autism Causes Unveiled, argues that brain injuries sustained during birth—often linked to medical interventions—are the missing link in understanding the autism epidemic. Danny, a father of two autistic children, offers a deeply personal and scientifically grounded investigation into environmental and medical factors that may impair early brain development. His book discusses Pitocin abuse, medical malpractice, and medication side effects, and is supported by charts, graphs, and parent testimonials.

Watch the book trailer here: https://youtu.be/4R5oGX1Jucw?feature=shared

Dinesh Danny’s “Autism Causes Unveiled” is a comprehensive investigation into what is causing the burgeoning autism epidemic and what can be done to fix it. As the parent of two autistic children, the author’s passion for the subject is inspiring and the information uncovered is enlightening. John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

For such a complicated topic, Autism Causes Unveiled is separated into five parts, offering a background on brain function and building upon that in subsequent chapters. Based on his own sons’ MRI scans, he exposes the brain damage caused during birth and how it affects different functions that align with symptoms of autism. From Pitocin abuse, medical malpractice, medication side effects, and more, Dinesh highlights every possible factor that could play into an infant’s brain development. Additionally, he discusses vaccines and their effect on brain development. While the argument “vaccines cause autism” has been debunked, there is evidence to suggest that unfortunate side effects and reactions could negatively impact brain damage recovery. Dinesh emphasizes vaccines are incredibly beneficial when it comes to preventable diseases, but parents and doctors alike should be informed of potential risks. Dinesh also covers potential treatment plans, as well as a comprehensive look at the legal recourse through past cases.

Destined to become a primary resource for parents as well as medical personnel, this book is both scientifically informed as well as compassionate–understanding autism at last! Grady Harp M.D., Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-stars

“As you might have guessed from the title, this book is a whistleblower to the true cause of the meteoric rise of the autism epidemic which is being kept under wraps by certain elements of society,” Dinesh says. “This epidemic is a medical malaise that has been unleashed on populations mostly in the western world while catching up in the rest of the world where medical treatment gets modelled on western medical systems, medications, procedures and protocols. As a software engineer and parent with 2 boys on the autism spectrum, I am actually an outsider to the medical world, yet this is what allows me to tell you the story as it is, unfettered by the need to be bound by medical boards and professional interests.” In addition to this book, Dinesh has created an initiative called AutismPI, a place for parents to connect with their own experiences and to bring justice to those who were potentially wronged by the medical system.

“Autism Causes Unveiled” offers a refreshing perspective: that of a parent who observed his children first-hand and put his own findings and research to use. Plus, it’s not just his experience; his findings are supported by many studies from professionals in the field. Backed by charts, graphs, and photos, it makes the scientific parts surprisingly entertaining to read! Lauren Lee, Writer and Editor

With a background in software engineering, a Master’s Degree in Engineering and Computer Science, and postgraduate studies in bioinformatics, molecular modeling, and computational chemistry, Dinesh Danny is no stranger to complex research and extensive knowledge on a multitude of subjects. Complete with photos, charts, graphs, and other resources, Autism Causes Unveiled comes from the unique perspective of a parent, but also offers an insightful, science-based exploration of autism.

Autism Causes Unveiled is available on Amazon in kindle and paperback formats.

About Dinesh Danny

Dinesh Danny is a software engineer, data architect and analytics expert, author, and full-time parent to two sons. He has a Master’s Degree in Science and a Bachelor’s in Technology, in addition to experience with bio-informatics (gene sequencing algos), computational chemistry, and molecular modeling. His graduate level studies provided the key to his knowledge of the research methodology, the paper publication process, and the ability to understand and evaluate other research, all of which played a role into writing and publishing his two books on autism: Autism, Answers, and Action and Autism Causes Unveiled. As a parent of two autistic children, Dinesh is incredibly passionate about connecting with those in similar places. He runs a research non-profit called the Autism Parents Initiative (AutismPI) where he is engaged in a data collection initiative among Autism parents to find and catalog all causes of Autism. For more information visit: https://www.dineshdanny.com