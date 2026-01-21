David Delrahim Elected President of the St. Petersburg Downtown Business Association Board of Directors

In addition to his leadership with the DBA, David is deeply engaged in the community. He currently serves as Immediate Past President of the Board of Trustees for Menorah Life and as a Board of Trustees member for the Pinellas County Law Library.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Shumaker Partner David Delrahim has been elected President of the St. Petersburg Downtown Business Association (DBA) Board of Directors. A member of the DBA Board for more than 12 years, David has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth, vitality, and long-term success of downtown St. Petersburg. His leadership reflects a deep dedication to supporting the local business community and helping shape a thriving, connected downtown.

The DBA is a nonprofit membership organization representing a broad cross-section of downtown stakeholders, including arts and cultural organizations, retail businesses, restaurants, financial institutions, and other professional services. The DBA is dedicated to promoting downtown St. Petersburg as a vibrant, safe, and welcoming waterfront destination with outstanding entertainment, cultural attractions, educational facilities, retail and dining options, art galleries, medical resources, architectural excellence, and diverse business opportunities.

“Downtown St. Petersburg is a truly special place, and I’m honored to serve as President of the DBA Board of Directors alongside such a dedicated group of leaders. For more than a decade, I’ve seen firsthand how collaboration and community engagement drive meaningful growth, and I look forward to continuing to support the businesses and people who make our downtown thrive,” said David.

David is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, where he represents a wide range of clients across diverse industries. His practice includes serving as outside general counsel for organizations in construction, manufacturing, medical services, real estate development, and hospitality. He regularly advocates for clients in federal, state, and bankruptcy courts, bringing a strategic and solutions-oriented approach to complex disputes.

In addition to his leadership with the DBA, David is deeply engaged in the community. He currently serves as Immediate Past President of the Board of Trustees for Menorah Life and as a Board of Trustees member for the Pinellas County Law Library.

“David’s election as President of the Downtown Business Association reflects his dedication to the St. Petersburg community and his leadership within the business and legal communities,” said Mindi Richter, St. Petersburg Managing Partner at Shumaker. “We congratulate him on this well-earned role and look forward to the continued positive impact of his leadership.”

