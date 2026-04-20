Auto Parts Company Penalized for Hazardous Waste Storage

Company and manager penalized for unsafe hazardous waste storage practices.

A federal case in Kentucky has drawn attention to how hazardous waste is handled at industrial sites and what can happen when rules are not followed. A company that made auto parts and its former general manager were both penalized after admitting to illegal storage of dangerous materials. The situation raised concerns about safety risks to workers, emergency crews, and nearby communities.

The company, known as GOTEC Plus Sun LLC, is based in Delaware but operated a facility in Williamstown, Kentucky. It produced parts used in vehicle manufacturing. During production, the plant used coatings and adhesives on metal parts. This process created hazardous waste, including used solvents that can be flammable or toxic if not handled the right way. Federal law requires that such waste be managed carefully from the moment it is created until it is safely disposed of.

In this case, the company admitted that it did not follow those rules for an extended period. Instead of disposing of the waste as required, large amounts were kept on site without a proper permit. Authorities found that waste had been building up since at least 2022. By mid-2024, inspectors discovered hundreds of containers filled with hazardous materials stored in different areas of the property.

The inspection was carried out by the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection. Investigators found semi-trailers, shipping containers, and even an unused warehouse holding the waste. Inside were 249 large drums, each holding 55 gallons, along with other containers such as crates and storage totes. In total, there were also dozens of cubic yards of additional hazardous materials stored in bulk form. The conditions raised serious concerns about fire risk, chemical exposure, and environmental harm.

Federal law under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act sets strict limits on how long hazardous waste can be stored without being penalized and requires permits for certain types of storage. These rules exist to prevent accidents and long-term damage to land, water, and public health. According to court records, the company did not have the proper permit to store this volume of waste for such a long time.

The company stated that it stopped properly disposing of the waste due to staffing problems and a drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of adjusting operations or seeking proper approvals, the waste was allowed to pile up. This decision led to criminal charges.

As part of the outcome, the company pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $275,000 fine. It will also be under probation for one year. The former general manager, Natalie Fehse, was also held responsible for her role. She was sentenced to five years of probation, which includes 10 months of home confinement, along with a $5,000 fine.

Officials involved in the case said the storage conditions created a serious risk. Hazardous waste can catch fire, release toxic fumes, or leak into the ground and water if not managed correctly. When large amounts are stored in uncontrolled conditions, the danger increases. Workers at the site, as well as firefighters or other emergency responders, could have faced significant harm if an incident had occurred.

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, working with state officials. The joint effort helped uncover the violations and prevent what authorities described as a possible disaster. Prosecutors stated that the case sends a clear message that companies must follow environmental laws or be penalized.

This outcome draws attention to the importance of proper waste management in industrial settings to avoid being penalized. Even during times of financial stress or staffing shortages, companies are still expected to meet safety and environmental standards. Failing to do so can lead not only to fines and legal action but also to risks that affect many people beyond the workplace.

The case serves as a reminder that rules around hazardous materials are in place for a reason. When those rules are ignored, the results can be costly and dangerous. Enforcement actions like this one are intended to prevent future violations and protect both public health and the environment.

Sources:

Auto Parts Manufacturer and General Manager Sentenced for Illegal Storage of Hazardous Waste

DOJ Fines Auto Parts Maker $275K for Hazardous Waste