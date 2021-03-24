Avanza Pasta Recalled Due to Lack of Inspection

Avanza Pasta is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of pasta products that were not properly inspected by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

When food is produced for sale in the U.S., it is typically required to go through an inspection. However, sometimes that doesn’t happen and recalls are issued. For example, earlier this week, Avanza Pasta issued a recall for 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta after it was discovered the pasta was produced without an inspection from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the notice, the meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini were produced between October 5, 2019, and March 12, 2021. Additionally, the pasta was sold under a variety of different labels, including Ambrosino’s, Conte De Savoia, Frankie’s Deli, Nature’s Best, and Prisco’s Family Market. A full list of the recalled pasta products can be found here.

The notice, which is posted on the USDA website, notes the affected products do not have an establishment number or USDA mark of inspection printed on the packaging. The pasta was shipped to distributors, restaurants, and retailers throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Fortunately, there have been no reported cases of illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled pasta. For now, FSIS is urging consumers to either throw the pasta away or return it for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Pavlos Loumbroukos, Operations Manager for Avanza Pasta, LLC., at (847) 584-2891.

