Blood Pressure Drug May Expand Cancer Care Options

Common hypertension drug improves response to targeted cancer therapies.

Researchers at Dartmouth Cancer Center have reported findings that suggest a common blood pressure medication could help certain cancer treatments work better. The study focused on telmisartan, a drug already approved to treat high blood pressure, and its effects when combined with a targeted cancer therapy called olaparib. Results were recently published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer and point to a possible new way to improve treatment outcomes using medicines that are already widely available.

Olaparib belongs to a group of drugs known as PARP inhibitors. These treatments work by taking advantage of weaknesses in how some cancer cells repair damaged DNA. When cancer cells cannot properly fix DNA damage, they become more likely to die. PARP inhibitors have shown strong results in cancers linked to certain genetic mutations, including BRCA mutations. However, many patients do not have these genetic features, which limits how often the treatment can be used. Another challenge is that tumors often become resistant over time, meaning the medication stops working as well.

The Dartmouth research team explored whether telmisartan could make cancer cells more sensitive to olaparib. Laboratory studies showed that combining the two drugs increased DNA damage inside tumor cells, even in cancers that normally would not respond to PARP inhibitors. This finding suggests that the therapy might help a larger group of patients than previously thought. Scientists also observed changes in immune activity. The drug combination increased production of molecules called type I interferons, which help the immune system recognize abnormal cells and respond more strongly against cancer.

Investigators also found that telmisartan lowered levels of a protein called PD-L1 within tumor cells. This protein often allows cancer to hide from immune defenses. By reducing PD-L1, the drug appeared to make tumors easier for the immune system to detect and attack. Researchers noted that this effect was not seen with other medications in the same blood pressure drug class, suggesting telmisartan may have unique properties beyond controlling hypertension.

Telmisartan is commonly prescribed and generally well tolerated, which makes it appealing for testing in cancer care. Because doctors already understand its safety profile, moving into clinical trials can happen more quickly than with brand-new experimental drugs. Early patient testing is already underway. One clinical trial is studying the drug combination in men with advanced prostate cancer that no longer responds to hormone treatment. Another trial is examining its use in ovarian cancer that has stopped responding to standard platinum-based chemotherapy. Early patient responses have encouraged researchers to continue studying the approach.

Scientists believe the benefits seen in early work may extend beyond a single cancer type. Evidence from related experiments suggests telmisartan may also improve how certain chemotherapies and immune-based treatments perform. If confirmed in larger studies, the approach could help overcome treatment resistance, a major problem in cancer care where therapies lose effectiveness over time.

The idea of repurposing existing medications has gained attention in recent years because it can shorten the path from discovery to patient care. Drugs that are already approved often cost less to develop further and have known side effect patterns. This can make new treatment strategies more accessible if results hold up in human trials. Researchers involved in the study hope that combining familiar medications with targeted therapies may open doors for patients who currently have limited options.

While more research is still needed, the findings highlight how treatments designed for one condition may have unexpected benefits in another. Ongoing clinical trials will help determine whether the combination truly improves survival and quality of life for patients. If successful, the strategy may change how doctors think about pairing everyday medications with advanced cancer therapies, offering another path toward more effective treatment without starting from scratch.

Sources:

Blood pressure drug boosts effectiveness of cancer therapy

Telmisartan increases olaparib efficacy in homologous recombination proficient tumors by augmenting type I interferon production