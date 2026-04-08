DOJ Challenges Minnesota School Sports Policies

Federal lawsuit challenges Minnesota policies on sports and student privacy.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against the state of Minnesota over policies tied to school sports and student facilities. The case centers on how rules are being applied in schools that receive federal funding, with federal officials arguing that current practices do not follow long-standing law meant to protect female students.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Title IX, a federal law that bars discrimination based on sex in education programs. This law applies to schools and agencies that accept money from the federal government. According to the complaint, Minnesota’s education system and its high school sports league have allowed situations where girls must compete against boys in sports meant only for girls. The filing also raises concerns about access to shared spaces such as locker rooms and bathrooms that were set aside for female students.

Federal officials claim these policies place girls at a disadvantage in sports and create concerns about safety and privacy. The lawsuit argues that when girls compete against boys, it can affect fair play, records, and opportunities to win awards or scholarships. It also states that allowing access to certain private areas may lead to discomfort and distress among students.

The complaint names the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League as defendants. The high school league oversees sports for hundreds of schools across the state, while the education department has authority over statewide school policies. Federal officials say both groups are responsible for making sure rules follow federal law.

Leaders from several federal agencies spoke about the case and stressed their position that schools must follow Title IX if they accept federal funds. They said the goal of the lawsuit is to protect equal chances for female athletes and to keep school environments safe. The case also reflects a wider national debate about how laws on sex discrimination apply in today’s schools.

The Minnesota Department of Education receives billions of dollars in federal support each year. That funding comes with conditions, including compliance with civil rights laws. The lawsuit argues that by allowing the current policies to remain in place, the state is not meeting those conditions. It asks the court to step in and order changes, along with other forms of relief.

Supporters of the lawsuit say it is needed to preserve fairness in girls’ sports and to uphold the original purpose of Title IX. They believe that without clear rules, female athletes may lose chances to compete on equal footing. They also point to concerns about physical differences that could affect competition outcomes.

On the other side, critics of similar legal actions across the country have argued that policies should take into account the experiences of all students, including those who are transgender. They say school systems should work toward inclusion while also addressing fairness and safety concerns. Though those views are not part of the lawsuit itself, they form part of the larger public discussion around the issue.

The case is expected to move through the court system, where a judge will review the claims and decide whether Minnesota’s policies violate federal law. The outcome could affect not only schools in Minnesota but also how other states handle similar questions. Legal experts note that decisions in cases like this often shape how laws are understood and enforced in the future.

For now, the lawsuit marks a significant step by federal officials to challenge state-level education policies. It draws attention to ongoing disagreements about how to balance fairness in sports, student rights, and the meaning of sex-based protections under federal law. As the case unfolds, schools, families, and policymakers across the country will be watching closely.

Sources:

Justice Department Sues Minnesota to Protect Girls’ Sports and Intimate Spaces

Justice Department sues Minnesota over rules for girls sports