Brightflag Strengthens Leadership Team with New VP of Marketing

AI-powered legal platform adds experienced SaaS marketer.

Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management and matter management platform, has announced the appointment of Jill Altruda as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing. Altruda will direct global marketing strategy for Brightflag, drive customer acquisition, and oversee all customer-facing communications. This move follows last month’s $28 million growth equity investment, led by One Peak.

“For the last several years, our focus has been on building a best-in-class platform that provides corporate legal departments with the insights they need to drive better business outcomes,” said Brightflag CEO and co-founder Ian Nolan. “Our recent investment enables Brightflag to hire innovative minds like Jill to take this tremendous technology and introduce it to more of the most sophisticated organizations in the world.”

Altruda comes to Brightflag with significant expertise in AI software, having most recently led product marketing for supply chain innovator LLamasoft through its $1.5 billion acquisition by Coupa. Altruda has also held senior marketing positions at ProQuest and Truven Health Analytics, where she drove global go-to-market strategy in the information technology and healthcare industries.

“I am delighted to be joining such an innovative company with a strong, collaborative culture,” said Altruda. “I look forward to building upon Brightflag’s success in helping corporate legal professionals better manage their engagement and spend with outside counsel with AI software that enables more informed decisions.”

According to the CLOC’s 2020 State of the Industry Survey, 88% of legal departments rate their business intelligence skills as an “emerging” or “developing” competency. Altruda and the Brightflag team will focus much of their attention throughout 2021 on providing in-house legal teams with the tools and strategies they need to make meaningful progress in this area.

About Brightflag

Brightflag is cloud software used by corporate legal teams to manage their engagements with law firms and alternative legal service providers. Using Brightflag, customers realize greater value for money from their legal service providers, are more productive in their daily work, and translate data gleaned from their engagements into informed decisions about future legal work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of corporate legal teams from offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

To learn more, visit www.brightflag.com.