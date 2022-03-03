California Hit by “Onslaught” of Semi-Truck Accidents within a Week

On November 23rd, it was reported that a sedan had become “wedged” underneath a semi-truck, which had stopped on the shoulder of the I-15 in Cajon Pass.

If you doubt the safety issues posed by semi-trucks in California, you need only read the headlines over one week in November 2021. During a period of just a few days, the Golden State was hit with a number of serious semi-truck accidents. Many of these accidents left people seriously injured, while others proved fatal. It’s clear that semi-truck safety is a serious issue in California, but what can you do about it if you have been injured in one of these crashes?

Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. The statute of limitations puts a time limit on how long you can wait, and you may be unable to take legal action if you delay too long. Book a consultation with a qualified truck accident attorney in Los Angeles, and you can pursue a settlement for your damages in an efficient, confident manner.

Police Chase Leads to Serious Semi-Truck Accident

A woman who was being pursued by police in the Santa Barbara area led authorities and choppers on a chase before slamming into the back of a semi-truck while traveling at 95 miles per hour. Miraculously, she survived — although her condition was not known.

Driver Loses Life in Semi-Truck Accident

One day later, a semi-truck claimed the life of a motorist in Tulare County. The driver slammed into the back of a semi-truck that slowed down suddenly for a stoplight. The crash was so severe that it actually knocked down two stoplights in the intersection. Unfortunately, the driver did not survive.

Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries After Car “Wedged” Underneath Semi-Truck

On November 23rd, it was reported that a sedan had become “wedged” underneath a semi-truck, which had stopped on the shoulder of the I-15 in Cajon Pass. Despite ending up underneath the heavy vehicle, the driver was not crushed. She was later pulled from her wrecked car with no injuries reported.

One day earlier, another driver was not so lucky. In the same area, a crash involving a fuel tanker resulted in a fire, leaving one motorist dead. The fuel tanker had stopped along the shoulder of the I-15.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Truck Accident Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the California area for a qualified truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. You may be struggling with considerable medical expenses after your injuries, and you may be unable to earn an income because of your condition. These financial pressures can be alleviated with a settlement after filing a lawsuit. Book your consultation today, and a qualified attorney can lead you towards a positive outcome.