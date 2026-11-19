The lawsuit cited concerns related to potential cyberattacks “on power grids, emergency infrastructure, hospital systems, and financial institutions.”

California has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of failing to protect the public from the risk posed by its most advanced systems.

According to National Public Radio, the complaint was filed shortly after OpenAI agents attacked the open-source software platform Hugging Face. It also references a wide range of other incidents that have been traced back to OpenAI-built artificial intelligence, some of which acted without human authorization.

“Just because the technology is new or rapidly evolving doesn’t mean the people behind it are above the law,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press conference. “Whether it’s a car or a toy, the law is simple: don’t build or test things that can hurt people without proper safeguards.”

The lawsuit cited concerns related to potential cyberattacks “on power grids, emergency infrastructure, hospital systems, and financial institutions.” All the while, Bonta’s office claims, OpenAI has repeatedly misled the public about the safety of its products—allegedly in violation of California consumer protection laws.

“While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability—and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement. “OpenAI’s actions escalated real-word cybersecurity risks, threatening the safety, health, and well-being of society. The company knowingly tested a dangerous product without proper oversight or safety procedures and misled the public about it—this disregard for public safety violated California law. Without sufficient safeguards and controls, the scope and frequency of this already unacceptable risk will only increase.”

OpenAI, for its part, has already accused California of singling it out for retribution.

In a statement to NPR, for instance, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said that the law “appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab.”

OpenAI, Pusateri said, has “engaged” with Bonta’s office and “will continue to engage—constructively, with the Attorney General’s office to share information and advance strong, practical safety standards for the entire industry.”

The lawsuit, however, claims that “OpenAI thwarted the Attorney General’s efforts to investigate these incidents, including by refusing to provide detailed information about the full universe of incidents known to the company. […] To date, the company has responded to the Attorney General’s subpoenas with just a smattering of publicly available information, self-serving blog posts, and redacted copies of a few dozen external communications containing high-level descriptions of select security incidents.”

Bonta has asked the court for an order prohibiting OpenAI from continuing certain practices alongside other remedies, including a request for monetary damages.

Sources

California sues OpenAI over hacking risks

It’s the Golden State, not the Wild West: Attorney General Bonta Sues OpenAI Over Cybersecurity Incidents

OpenAI sued by California over Hugging Face attack