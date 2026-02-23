CallRail’s Voice Assist Now Includes Calendly Integration for Live Appointment Scheduling

New custom integration streamlines the lead-to-appointment process with AI.

ATLANTA — CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, announced a powerful integration between its AI voice agent, Voice Assist, and Calendly, the world’s leading scheduling automation platform. Small businesses can now convert high-intent callers into confirmed appointments 24/7, without a human ever picking up the phone.

Inbound calls are the highest-intent touchpoint for service-driven businesses, yet 28% of business calls go unanswered, according to CallRail research. Many of these missed leads never call back. By seamlessly integrating Voice Assist and Calendly, businesses provide an always-on front line that answers inbound calls, qualifies leads, and books appointments in real time, even after hours or during peak rushes.

“Every minute matters when a customer contacts your business,” said CallRail Chief Product Officer Ryan Johnson. “This integration eliminates any extra steps after the phone call that often cost them leads. By booking appointments instantly, on the call businesses can deliver the fast, seamless experience customers expect.”

Historically, small businesses have struggled with manual follow-ups and friction-filled booking processes. This integration removes those hurdles by allowing the AI voice agent to:

Identify intent: Recognize when a caller wants to book an appointment.

Check real-time availability: Access connected Calendly calendars instantly.

Close the loop: The caller leaves the interaction with a confirmed appointment.

“We’re excited to partner with CallRail to help small businesses reduce friction and make the most of every customer interaction,” said Calendly Chief Technology Officer Chirag Chheda. “It highlights the power of our platforms in helping shared customers turn interest into action through a seamless scheduling experience.”

Early users of Voice Assist reported a 44% increase in answered calls. Now amplified with Calendly’s automated 24/7 booking feature, customers can further increase operational efficiency and conversion rates.

The Calendly integration is available today to all of CallRail’s 225,000+ customers. For businesses looking to scale their lead management without increasing their headcount, more information can be found at www.callrail.com/integrations/calendly.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail’s AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail’s award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.