Coffey Modica Announces New Hires at Several New York Offices

“These three talented attorneys will no doubt contribute to Coffey Modica’s dynamic and client-driven team by bringing their unique experiences and legal insights to their new positions,” said New York Managing Partner Patricia Mooney.

TARRYTOWN, NY – Coffey Modica LLP, a leading defense litigation firm representing businesses and insurance companies in liability claims, excess property and casualty, medical malpractice, and other professional industries, is pleased to announce three new additions to their New York team. Partner Raychel Camilleri will practice out of the firm’s Tarrytown office while Josue Dorleus and Nicholas MacInnis will join the Manhattan office as Counsel.

“Since our firm’s inception in 2021, I have had the privilege of seeing the exceptional development and expansion of Coffey Modica’s legal teams and the diversification of legal experience and knowledge from our practitioners,” said New York Managing Partner Patricia Mooney, who oversees Coffey Modica’s four offices across the State. “These three talented attorneys will no doubt contribute to Coffey Modica’s dynamic and client-driven team by bringing their unique experiences and legal insights to their new positions.”

Camilleri is a seasoned trial attorney with over a decade of experience representing real estate developers, owners, general contractors, design professionals, and insurers. She focuses her practice on commercial litigation, construction law, and general liability defense, including defense of complex construction and New York Labor Law claims, products liability, premises liability, and transportation matters. She has tried more than two dozen jury trials to verdict in courts across New York City, the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and throughout Westchester, Orange, Ulster, and Nassau Counties. She also conducted several bench trials, arbitrations before the American Arbitration Association, and mediations with vendors and industry stakeholders.

“Coffey Modica is not only one of the fastest growing, but is also one of the most innovative defense litigation law firms, helping to create a new standard in the legal industry by utilizing advanced technology and methods that enable attorneys to focus more on practicing than administrative tasks,” said Camilleri. “I am confident that the work this dynamic team and I are doing will deliver quality results to our clients.”

Before joining Coffey Modica, Camilleri practiced at prominent real estate and civil litigation law firms in New York City. She also served as counsel to major insurers, defending a broad range of bodily injury and coverage cases. She earned her J.D. at Western New England University School of Law after obtaining her B.A. from Bucknell University.

Coffey Modica also added two attorneys to their Manhattan office. Josue Dorleus and Nicholas MacInnis will both serve in the role of Counsel at the firm’s new Wall Street office, which recently doubled their Manhattan presence by taking a full floor in the Bankers Trust Building.

Dorleus works within the firm’s general liability and construction litigation practice groups. He honed his courtroom and trial preparation skills while prosecuting abuse and negligence cases on behalf of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) before taking on roles at several prominent law firms in both New York and Texas, where he represented a wide range of clients, including national banks, fintech, and auto financing companies. Beyond his years as a litigator, Dorleus also previously served as Assistant General Counsel to a real estate investment and property management group. He is a graduate of Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

MacInnis focuses his practice on construction accident, labor law, and high-exposure premises liability, representing owners, general contractors, and other corporate defendants. Admitted to practice in both New York and Massachusetts, MacInnis brings significant appellate experience, having drafted and argued appeals before multiple departments of New York State Appellate Division and serving as an Appellate Panel Attorney for the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services. He earned his J.D. from Suffolk Law School after attending Bates College for his bachelor’s degree.

About Coffey Modica

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica is one of the fastest growing law firms in the nation with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.