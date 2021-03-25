Can I Move to the UK Without a Job?

If you are looking for a way to live in the UK and not work, there are definitely options out there for you. However, it’s important to do your research and ensure that you have found the correct visa for your situation.

Can you move to the UK without a job? The simple answer is yes, you can. In fact, there are a few different ways you can visit or live in the UK without having a job lined up, depending on different factors in your life.

If you do not currently have a job or don’t have one organized for your arrival in the UK, you can still move there if:

You have enough money to support yourself

You were born to British parents

You qualify for a visa

These visas vary from being relatively simple and straight forward to being quite complicated, and it may pay to consult with an expert.

Here are the most popular options for anyone wanting to move to the UK without a job:

Tier 5 Youth Mobility Visa:

If you’re between 18 and 30 years old, and you’re from:

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Monaco

Hong Kong

The Republic of Korea

San Marino

Japan

A Youth Mobility Scheme visa might be just the ticket for you. It’s a great visa for anyone who wants to move abroad for a couple of years and experience life in the UK.

After two years, your visa will end unless you obtain either sponsorship or another visa. To qualify for a Tier 5 Visa, you will need a passport, over $3550 in a bank account, and you will need to pay your visa fee plus the healthcare surcharge.

Of course, it is recommended that you find some form of work on a Tier 5 Youth Mobility Visa. If you do choose to work, remember that certain jobs will need special certification specific to the UK, and other restrictions may apply.

If you are a US citizen wanting to find a similar option for yourself you can speak to a UK immigration lawyer in USA, to find out more.

UK Ancestry:

This type of visa is open to applicants who are citizens of the Commonwealth and have a grandparent who was born in the UK. This visa covers you when moving to the UK and can be extended to cover some family members or dependents. After living in the UK for five years, you can change over to an Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

For a UK Ancestry Visa, you will need:

Your birth certificate

Your passport

The birth certificates of your parents and grandparents

Their marriage certificates (potentially)

Adequate savings in your personal bank accounts

To pay visa fees plus the healthcare surcharge

Apply for a Family Visa as a Partner or Spouse

You could consider applying for a Family Visa as a spouse or partner if you qualify. To do so, you need to be in a relationship with a UK citizen, or someone who has settled there with proof of permanent residency or ILR. You’ll need proof that you’re married or have been living together for a minimum of two years.

To qualify, you’ll need:

A Marriage or civil partnership that’s recognized in the UK, or

Proof that you have been living with your partner for at least two years

Basic English-speaking capabilities

Proof of financial support

And the payment of visa fees and the healthcare surcharge

You can also be eligible for a visa if you have documentation proving that you’re getting married (or entering into a civil partnership) within the first six months of arrival in the UK.

Tier 1 Visa

Tier 1 Visas have very specific requirements and funding needs, too. If you are serious about moving to the UK though and you don’t meet the requirements above, you can look into a Tier 1 Visa which includes:

Exceptional talent Visa

Entrepreneur Visa

Graduate Entrepreneur Visa

Invester Visa

These options are less common, and harder to obtain, but for many who don’t have the benefit of living under the Commonwealth or having British connections, go down this route.

Student Visa

This could be your best bet if you are a current student looking to move to the UK. University fees for international students are a lot higher than local fees, so you will need to have a fair amount of financial backing if you choose to study in the UK.

You can work while on a Student Visa, but the hours are very limited and you will need to make sure you understand the rules regarding what jobs you can do and how many hours you’re allowed to work. This option is open for US citizens as well; in fact, this visa accounts for most of the 20,120 students who came from the US to pursue a qualification in the UK in 2020.

Conclusion

