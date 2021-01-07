Can I Sue My Employer for Causing Emotional Distress?

If you are a victim of emotional distress at your workplace, consult with experienced lawyers, and take legal actions against your employer today.

Are you a victim of the outrageous behavior of your employer at your workplace? Well, according to https://www.forbes.com/, even a seemingly safe job can be dangerous enough if someone faces regular psychological distress at the workplace. Psychological and emotional distress can lead to anxiety, insomnia, addiction, and can ruin your personal life as well. Although, whether the traumatic experiences are intentional or unintentional, is entirely a different issue. If it harms your mental health on a regular basis and if you have no choice left except continuing your job as you can’t leave your company due to financial security issues, it’s the right time to fight back instead of tolerating the tormentors. You can sue your employer for causing emotional distress (even sexual harassment) and can ask for compensation for the damages caused to you.

Types of Emotional Distress

There are two types of emotional distress for which you can pursue a lawsuit against your employer. But, you must keep in mind that getting compensated for the damages caused to you is not at all an easy task as you may have a hard time proving your mental damages. Therefore, it is always better to take legal advice from experts so that you can get a smooth legal proceeding.

NIED – Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress

If you are suffering from mental distress due to the negligence of your employer, you can pursue negligent infliction of emotional distress (NIED). Although, in such circumstances, you have to prove that your employer is solely responsible for the willful violation of actions on a regular basis and you are psychologically affected for that reason.

IIED – Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

On the contrary, if you are suffering from excessive mental distress due to the regular outrageous behavior of your employer, they can be sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED). In such circumstances, you must prove that you have been suffering intentional outrageous conduct from your employer on a regular basis and due to that you are going through severe psychological distress.

Can You Sue Your Employer for the Tormenting Conduct of Your Co-Workers?

Sometimes it is possible that your employer wasn’t directly involved in the emotional distress caused to you. For instance, you can be harassed or get emotional stress from your co-workers as well. In such scenarios, if this continues for a long period of time despite repeated complaints from your end, your employer can be accused of not taking the right steps in a timely manner.

Conclusion

It is indeed a very tough task to fix a compensation amount for an emotional distress claim as you can’t show your psychological damages. But, it can’t be denied that it is a legitimate cause of damages that can disrupt your whole life. Therefore, if you are a victim of emotional distress at your workplace, consult with experienced lawyers, and take legal actions against your employer today.