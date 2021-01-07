Importance of Hiring a Skilled DUI Attorney to Defend Your Case

It is best to choose a DUI lawyer who has reasonable trial experience.

It is a good idea to hire a competent DUI attorney to defend you when you have been arrested on charges of DUI or driving under the influence. Irrespective of whether you are guilty or innocent, it pays to hire a proficient DUI attorney. As per hg.org, many things could go wrong in such cases even though you are charged with a first offense. To avoid any complications, it is best to seek legal assistance.

The District Attorney needs to just prove that you are guilty of drinking, your Blood Alcohol Level was exceeding the limit, and that you seemed to have been impaired to such an extent that you were not in a condition for operating the car safely. In the event, you are convicted you would be facing significant fines, a criminal record, probable jail time, and more. It is best to hire the services of a qualified and experienced DUI attorney for representing you. Obviously, you should be looking for someone who has a good track record in fighting or defending DUI cases. You may get in touch with experienced DUI defense attorneys at Mirsky Law Firm for perfect legal assistance.

Likelihood of Arriving at a Good Plea Bargain

A DUI lawyer is instrumental to legal proceedings; even if it is a “lost” case where the defendant has to plead guilty, they can help engineer a plea bargain. This kind of case becomes likely if the BAC level is just a touch over the legal limit and it is not a repeat offense. Prosecutors might be willing to charge the defendant with something less than a DUI in such a case. Further, sometimes the defense may not be able to build a strong enough case to warrant a trial or stand a chance at trial. In this case, seeking a plea bargain is a good idea. Reckless driving is a commonly reduced plea, and it is usually regarded as a misdemeanor.

Depending on the state, in which the incident occurred, the defendant would likely face a less severe sentence from a reckless driving charge, maybe even avoiding jail time or license revocation. It is worth keeping in mind that any future DUI investigation will consider a reckless driving charge to have as much weight as a DUI. A seasoned attorney would not only be able to get the best possible plea deal for the client but also advise them about the best course of action and when it is ideal to plead guilty.

Some Important Questions to Ask Before Hiring a DUI Lawyer

Is Your DUI Attorney a registered member of or Accredited to the National College for DUI Defense?

If your shortlisted attorney is not a registered member of the reputed National College for DUI Defense, then it is best to seek legal representation elsewhere. You may even consider lawyers who are registered members of the reputed National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

What is Your Attorney’s Track Record of Handling DUI Trials?

You must realize the fact that several attorneys have never represented or defended any DUI cases and so they often convince their clients to go ahead and consider pleading guilty. Hence, it is best to choose a DUI lawyer who has reasonable trial experience. They should have the experience and exposure in DUI cases to help you fight for justice that you rightly deserve.

What Are Your Lawyer’s Fees?

Remember fees are based primarily on the success rate and experience of your attorney. Several lawyers with poor records or no experience may charge lower fees to attract clients. You must appreciate the fact that you would be getting what you are paying for. Hence, hire an experienced and specialized DUI attorney whose fees are commensurate with their experience.

Conclusion

If you are facing a DUI charge, it is best to seek legal intervention at once. Remember that only qualified and experienced DUI attorneys could come to your rescue.