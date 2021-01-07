How the Election Impacted Sleep Across the Nation (2020 Data)

Across the country, millions of Americans strapped in for election night with no idea for what would happen when the night was over. This election was one of the most polarizing ones in our lifetime, so it was bound to be interesting to watch unfold. As expected, election night took a toll on many Americans as they were more stressed than usual watching votes come in and candidates race to that magical number of 270.

One unique aspect of this election was the impact it had on the sleep of many Americans. This year has already ruined the sleeping habits of most people, so election night was bound to show added change to sleeping habits. As we will see, it seemed the entire country had trouble sleeping on election night with so many factors helping to contribute to the poor sleep. Once we look at election night and how it affected sleep, we will also look at ways you can get better sleep in general when times are stressful.

To understand why election night was a cause for sleep issues across the nation and even around the world, we need to understand what happened on election night that caused so many people to have trouble sleeping. Interestingly enough, there are a number of factors that all seem to have played a role in creating one of the most sleepless nights in this nation’s history. Please click on the graphic below for the rest of the story.

[Editor’s note: As our nation reels from the events in Washington D.C. last night, we understand that election night is no longer at the top of the list of reasons for lost sleep. However, there are tips in this piece that we feel are helpful for managing lost sleep that are worth sharing.]

