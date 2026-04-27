Career Criminal Headed to Federal Prison for Violent Crime Spree, Including Carjacking and Gunpoint Abduction

Landy has an extensive criminal history, including 22 prior convictions, 12 of them felonies.

INDIANAPOLIS – George Landy, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, attempted interference with commerce by robbery, and carjacking.

According to court documents, in October 2022, George Landy committed three violent crimes in Indianapolis over the span of just eight days.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 p.m., Landy entered the Family Dollar on East 38th Street, pretending to shop for cold medicine and carrying a box to the checkout counter as if he intended to purchase it. Instead, he lifted his shirt to reveal a .22‑caliber semiautomatic handgun tucked into his waistband and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was forced to hand over $200.

On October 23, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Landy attempted to rob a McDonald’s on West 38th Street. He approached the drive‑through window, forced it open, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded money. He fired a shot toward the worker, then attempted unsuccessfully to open the cash register himself. Landy then fired another shot into the restaurant before fleeing on foot. No one was injured.

On October 24, 2022, Landy approached a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence, Indiana. He initiated a conversation under the guise of asking for her phone number and a date. As the woman began getting into her vehicle, Landy lifted his shirt to display a firearm and ordered her into the passenger seat. He demanded money, warning that “bad things would happen” if she could not pay. When the victim explained she only had $30 in cash, Landy abducted her and her vehicle to drive to two banks, where he compelled her to withdraw $500. He then drove her downtown and left her at the IndyGo bus station, stealing her wedding ring, debit card, driver’s license, and other jewelry before fleeing in her car.

Landy has an extensive criminal history, including 22 prior convictions, 12 of them felonies, ranging from burglary and felony theft to drug offenses and resisting law enforcement. At the time of the 2022 armed robberies, he was on probation for felony auto theft.

“These were brazen, violent robberies that evinced a blatant disregard for human life and the safety of our community. These terrifying crimes could easily have resulted in tragedy, and the emotional toll inflicted on innocent people simply going about their daily routines is profound,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Today’s sentence affirms that individuals who commit violent acts in our community will be held fully accountable.”

“George Landy victimized numerous innocent people during his violent crime spree, leaving lasting trauma in its wake. The offenses he committed—both in this case and in his past—are deeply disturbing and unequivocally heinous. The only appropriate place for Landy is where he is now headed: federal prison. I am extremely proud of the police officers and agents whose dedication and relentless efforts brought him to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge Rosendo.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Massa, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.