Four Sentenced for Cocaine Operation Hidden Inside Near-Eastside Business

Before officers searched his vehicle, Bragg alerted other members of the organization via text message, prompting them to flee the stash house.

INDIANAPOLIS – Four individuals have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 55 kilograms of cocaine throughout Central Indiana.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified a drug trafficking organization operating out of a near east-side Indianapolis business in 2023. Investigators learned that in 2019, Eric Kendrick leased commercial property at 5641 Massachusetts Avenue. Law enforcement discovered that Kendrick used this location as a stash house for storing and distributing cocaine.

On May 31, 2023, courier Joaquin Ramirez‑Molina arrived at the stash house with two suitcases filled with cocaine. Around the same time, Kristopher Chavez arrived with contraband in his vehicle, and the pair retrieved items used to repackage the drugs, including a vacuum sealer, heat‑seal bags, duct tape, and a black duffel bag containing $200,000 in cash for payment.

Moments later, Delray Bragg arrived to pick up ten kilograms of cocaine for redistribution. As he left the property, IMPD officers conducted a traffic stop. Before officers searched his vehicle, Bragg alerted other members of the organization via text message, prompting them to flee the stash house.

Subsequent searches of the property and the defendants’ residences followed. In total, the investigation recovered the following contraband and proceeds of criminal activity:

$582,591 in cash

55 kilograms of cocaine

Ruger 57 Pistol

Glock 23 Gen 5 Pistol

Glock 22 Gen 4 Pistol

Glock 19 Pistol

Glock 27 Pistol

Sig Saurer Pistol

Pioneer Arms Co. Handgun

2023 Mercedes Benz

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Assorted ammunition

“Shipments containing multiple kilograms of cocaine, delivered in suitcases, underscores the profound danger these drugs pose. The larger the number of drugs, the larger the threat to our community, and accordingly the more aggressive the response of my office and our law enforcement partners,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our federal prosecutors remain steadfast in partnering with the DEA, ATF, and local drug task forces to remove dealers from our streets. These poisons are devastating our neighborhoods and the people we love, and we are committed to confronting that harm with every tool at our disposal.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, IMPD, and the Hamilton/Boone Drug Task Force investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson W. McGrath and Matt Barloh, who prosecuted this case.