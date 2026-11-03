Casepoint Launches AI Investigator to Take Investigations from Allegation to Findings, Faster

New Casepoint IQ Agent puts investigators in control, surfacing what matters so they can build well-supported findings without waiting on technical specialists.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leading provider of secure, unified government, legal, and compliance solutions, today announced AI Investigator, a new IQ Agent in the Casepoint IQ™ suite available within Casepoint eDiscovery. Built for investigators in government agencies and corporations, AI Investigator rapidly narrows large document populations to find evidence that supports or refutes allegations, so investigators can build their findings as the investigation unfolds, with no specialized training or technical experts required.

Investigative caseloads are growing faster than the teams that handle them. Data volumes keep climbing, and evidence now routinely spans email, documents, audio, video, mobile phone, and chat data.

Existing solutions on the market fall short. Forensic tools depend on highly specialized examiners who are often unavailable. Analytics platforms are beyond most investigation team budgets and also rely on scarce technical talent. eDiscovery platforms are typically built for litigation and assume litigation support teams that pre-litigation investigations rarely have. As a result, investigators often wade through collections one document at a time in Outlook or SharePoint, only to learn the case has no merit, or worse, to miss critical evidence. When findings are late or incomplete, the investigations office’s reputation suffers.

AI Investigator changes that with a guided workflow designed around how investigations actually work. Investigators describe the investigation, and AI Investigator isolates the material most likely to be relevant, extracts key facts with each one cited to its source document, and links documents to key investigative themes. Timelines and data visualizations lay out the full story, and investigators build their findings report in the same secure, scalable workspace instead of rebuilding everything by hand in separate tools.

“Investigators shouldn’t have to be data scientists to do their jobs well,” said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. “Today, an investigator with a growing caseload often has to wait on an examiner or a specialist, or read through a collection one document at a time. With AI Investigator, investigators tell it what the investigation is about, it surfaces what matters with each fact cited to its source, and they build the findings themselves. Investigators are the experts at investigating. AI Investigator takes on the sorting and fact extraction so they can focus on the case.”

AI Investigator joins the Relevance Determination Agent and Issue Coding Agent in Casepoint IQ, the AI foundation across Casepoint’s unified platform. It runs within the platform’s security boundary under existing customer permissions, governance, and access controls. It scales to terabytes of data and handles audio, video, mobile phone, and chat data.

AI Investigator will be generally available in November. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit casepoint.com/iq-agents.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and regulated enterprises to discover, secure, and act across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. Casepoint brings together 30+ years of deep government expertise with a decade of cloud-native eDiscovery innovation, serving federal civilian and defense agencies and enterprises — including the U.S. Department of War — and unifying legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance workflows in one secure platform.

Built on a cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, Casepoint is an AI-forward platform that leverages assistive, predictive, and agentic AI, along with an open MCP for “bring your own agent” support. Every AI-driven decision is transparent and auditable, with human-in-the-loop governance built in. Backed by a white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to every customer relationship, Casepoint helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under constant scrutiny. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.