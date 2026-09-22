Casepoint Launches Casepoint IQ, the Intelligence Foundation Powering Agentic and Assistive AI Across Its Unified Platform

Full agentic, predictive, and assistive AI capabilities now available in one secure, scaled, and governed intelligence layer with human control built in.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leading provider of secure, unified eDiscovery, legal hold, FOIA, and investigations solutions, introduced Casepoint IQ™, the intelligence foundation of Casepoint’s platform.

Casepoint IQ is a single framework across Casepoint’s full range of AI capabilities, spanning semi- and fully autonomous agentic AI; assistive AI; CaseAssist® machine learning and predictive coding; and Casepoint Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server enablement. As Casepoint adds new agentic capabilities to that framework, customers can add them within the same platform they already use.

Casepoint IQ eliminates the burden of agentic AI as a series of separate point solutions by providing a shared intelligence and governance layer across the entire Casepoint platform. This capability accelerates all tasks across eDiscovery, legal hold, FOIA, investigations, regulatory, and compliance workflows within a unified, secure, governed architecture. Customers are able to expand AI capabilities and mete out adoption across their teams, without introducing separate tools, credentials, or governance models.

“Organizations are facing increased pressure to move faster while defensibly managing increasing data volumes and regulations,” said Paul Colangelo, Chief Executive Officer at Casepoint. “Casepoint IQ allows customers to leverage the capabilities of AI within their teams where consequential work gets done, without sacrificing security or oversight and control.”

Accelerating Defensibility

Casepoint IQ addresses the requirements government, legal and compliance teams need for documenting how and why an AI agent reached a decision to ensure the workflow holds up under legal and regulatory scrutiny, while retaining control over the outputs. This includes:

Human-in-the-loop governance ensures every AI-driven decision in Casepoint IQ is transparent and defensible.

All decisions and AI actions are permissions-aware, logged, and traceable to source.

Agentic workflows can be added alongside other assistive AI-powered tools within the platform without changing systems or impacting security or governance controls.

The Casepoint platform is authorized under FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 standards. Because Casepoint IQ runs on that same credentialed infrastructure by default, adding agentic workflows will not trigger a new vendor risk assessment, a separate security review, or new credentials to manage. Organizations can also connect to an external model or system through Casepoint’s MCP support as needed.

“We’ve always believed intelligence should be built at the platform level, not confined to individual products,” said Vishal Rajpara, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Casepoint. “Casepoint IQ offers the foundation where an innovation developed for one workflow can create value across the entire platform. Customers benefit by continuous learning and connectivity that makes the entire system smarter and defensible as the technology and organizational needs evolve.”

“Our customers have been clear: they want AI to take on more of the heavy-lifting work, but they still want visibility into, and control over how decisions are made, and have the final approvals,” said Colangelo. “We’re increasing what the agentic AI technology can do across the whole Casepoint platform while keeping the work transparent, defensible, and under human control.”

Casepoint IQ is live today, running in early access with select customers and available for demonstrations. Organizations can request a demo at https://www.casepoint.com/request-a-demo/.

More information is available at casepoint.com/casepoint-iq.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and regulated enterprises to discover, secure, and act across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. Casepoint brings together 30+ years of deep government expertise with a decade of cloud-native eDiscovery innovation, serving hundreds of federal civilian and defense agencies and enterprises — including the U.S. Department of War — and unifying legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance workflows in one secure platform.

Built on a cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations, Casepoint is an AI-forward platform that leverages assistive, predictive, and agentic AI, along with an open MCP for “bring your own agent” support. Every AI-driven decision is transparent and auditable, with human-in-the-loop governance built in. Backed by a white-glove, partnership-oriented approach to every customer relationship, Casepoint helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under constant scrutiny. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.