FisherBroyles Strengthens Global Presence with Partner Additions in London and Cleveland

New partners Darren Mitchell and Su He bolster IP and Corporate Groups.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has expanded its domestic and international footprint with the addition of partners Darren Mitchell in London and Su He in Cleveland.

Mitchell leads FisherBroyles’ intellectual property practice in London, bringing 25 years of experience managing IP portfolios, protecting and commercializing technological innovation and pursuing enforcement when necessary. His practice spans a broad range of fields, with a focus on mechanical, electrical, textile and medical device technologies.

Advising technology-driven start-ups and scale-ups, as well as the investors who back them, Mitchell develops IP strategies designed to support business growth, strengthen competitive positioning and advance fundraising, investment and acquisition efforts. He advises investors on IP due diligence, evaluating the strength and potential vulnerabilities of a company’s intellectual property and assessing the underlying value of its IP portfolio.

As a U.K. and European Patent Attorney and Patent Attorney Litigator, Mitchell has been involved in patent litigation before the U.K. courts as well as complex, multijurisdictional IP disputes. This experience has given him a comprehensive understanding of the practical strength and enforceability of IP rights and the importance of identifying and addressing potential weaknesses before they become material commercial risks.

Leveraging his previous career as a product design engineer, Mitchell works closely with inventors, technical teams, founders and investors to translate complex technology into clear, commercially relevant IP advice.

Before joining FisherBroyles, Mitchell spent more than a decade as a partner at Potter Clarkson LLP.

“London is an important part of our international platform, and Darren’s addition strengthens our capabilities in intellectual property and patent matters,” said Dan Larkin, chair of FisherBroyles’ International Practice Group. “His technical depth and international experience will enhance our ability to support clients as they protect and commercialize their businesses across borders.”

He joins FisherBroyles’ corporate group in Cleveland after previously practicing with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP and Buckley King LPA. Her practice focuses on U.S. immigration and business law, assisting foreign companies, investors, executives and entrepreneurs establish, expand and manage operations in the United States.

Drawing on her experience in both the Chinese and American legal and business environments, she advises clients on navigating the legal, workforce and strategic challenges associated with entering and growing in the U.S. market. She has extensive experience counseling international manufacturers, automotive suppliers, technology companies and other global businesses on U.S. market entry, foreign direct investment, workforce planning and business expansion.

He regularly advises employers on employment-based immigration programs, work authorization matters, I-9 compliance, talent mobility and immigration issues arising from corporate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions and organizational growth initiatives. She represents corporate and individual clients across a broad range of employment- and family-based immigration matters. Her experience includes employment-based immigrant petitions, including EB-1 petitions for multinational executives, managers, researchers and individuals of extraordinary ability; EB-2 and National Interest Waiver (NIW) petitions; EB-3 employment-based immigration; and EB-5 investor matters.

She also advises clients on nonimmigrant visa matters, including E treaty, H-1B, L-1, O-1 and TN visas, as well as family-based immigration, adjustment of status, consular processing, naturalization and corporate immigration compliance programs.

“Darren and Su each bring a sophisticated understanding of the increasingly complex legal and business challenges facing their clients,” added Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner of FisherBroyles. “Darren’s extensive experience in IP strategy and patent litigation, combined with Su’s deep knowledge of U.S. immigration and cross-border business matters, strengthens our firm’s ability to support clients navigating critical stages of growth, investment and expansion. We are thrilled to welcome them to FisherBroyles and look forward to the perspectives they will bring to our clients and our global platform.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 32 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.