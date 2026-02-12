The Changing C-Suite: CLOs Grow In Strategic Leadership as AI and Global Uncertainty Influence Corporate Decision-Making

The 2026 Chief Legal Officer Survey from ACC and FTI Consulting examines how artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty and resource constraints are redefining executive leadership.

Washington, DC — The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premiere global organization representing the professional and business interests of in-house counsel, in collaboration with global business advisory firm FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), released its 2026 Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Survey.

Now in its 27th year, the annual survey provides detailed analysis of the evolving CLO role and year-over-year trends in how legal departments are helping organizations adapt to an increasingly demanding business environment.

“This year’s CLO Survey confirms what we’re hearing from legal leaders around the world: the role of the chief legal officer is expanding faster than the resources available to support it,” said Jason L. Brown, president and CEO of ACC. “CLOs are being asked to lead AI adoption, manage geopolitical risk and drive strategic value — often simultaneously and with constrained budgets. The findings reflect a clear shift toward the CLO as a central architect of enterprise resilience.”

The findings are based on a global survey of 1,049 CLOs across 43 countries, offering a comprehensive view of how legal leaders are navigating geopolitical volatility and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. As organizations face heightened complexity and uncertainty, the CLO has emerged as a central architect of enterprise resilience, balancing strategic growth with increasingly sophisticated risk management responsibilities.

Key findings include:

Geopolitical pressure and regulatory complexity: Trade and tariffs emerged as a rapidly rising priority for CLOs, cited by 30% of respondents, reflecting increased geopolitical risk. AI regulation saw the largest year-over-year increase at 21%. About half of legal departments reported dedicating additional time and resources to support business changes driven by new government policies, regulations or tariffs. The survey also shows increased reliance on outside counsel (48%) and consultants (27%) to address targeted regulatory needs.

While strategic counsel and business acumen remain core responsibilities, 47% of CLOs said their CEOs now expect them to develop technology and AI proficiency, signaling a shift away from traditional skill emphasis. Rather than replacing lawyers, 63% of CLOs expect headcount to remain stable, with departments focusing on upskilling existing teams to support higher-value work through AI-driven efficiency. Thirty-six percent of legal departments are already in active deployment of GenAI. Transformation demands amid resource constraints: CLOs are expected to lead AI-driven transformation across their roles and departments, yet 35% cited chronic budget and resource constraints as their top barrier to success.

CLOs are expected to lead AI-driven transformation across their roles and departments, yet 35% cited chronic budget and resource constraints as their top barrier to success. Macro-Level Risks Overshadow Internal Legal Concerns: CLOs are increasingly focused on external, systemic threats that impact the whole business. Barriers to growth and expansion (20%) are cited as a greater concern than traditional legal issues like litigation or data privacy (4% each), confirming that the CLO’s outlook is now fully aligned with the organization’s market-facing goals.

CLOs are increasingly focused on external, systemic threats that impact the whole business. Barriers to growth and expansion (20%) are cited as a greater concern than traditional legal issues like litigation or data privacy (4% each), confirming that the CLO’s outlook is now fully aligned with the organization’s market-facing goals. Record levels of CEO reporting: A record 84% of CLOs now report directly to their CEOs, up from 79% last year. At the same time, direct reporting to boards declined from 7% in 2024 to 1% this year, though 52% of CLOs reported maintaining a direct line of communication with their boards.

“The 2026 CLO Survey underscores progress in how legal leadership views the role of technology in supporting their strategic aims,” said Sophie Ross, Global CEO of the Technology segment within FTI Consulting. “As organizations navigate rapid technological change, regulatory complexity and geopolitical volatility, CLOs are increasingly focused on AI fluency, strategic planning and accelerating technology adoption to respond quickly and effectively to evolving business priorities.”

The full 2026 CLO Survey is available here. Supplemental reports comparing regional data to global findings are also available for Europe, Canada, and Australia.

