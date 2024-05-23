CHD Applauds House Select Subcommittee Call for Criminal Investigation of EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. detailed the alarming history of gain-of-function research at the hands of Daszak and Fauci in “The Wuhan Cover-Up”.

Washington, D.C. — On May 1, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued an interim staff report, “An Evaluation of the Evidence Surrounding EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.’s Research Activities,” recommending that the U.S. Department of Justice launch a criminal investigation into Peter Daszak, Ph.D., and that he and EcoHealth Alliance be formally debarred and cut off from further U.S. taxpayer funding.

The Select Subcommittee’s findings are consistent with those of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Founder and Chairman on leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as detailed in his 2023 book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up: And The Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race.” The book also chronicles the long working relationship between Daszak and former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and their shared enthusiasm for risky taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research. Explaining the nature of their work, Kennedy notes that:

“Dr. Fauci outsourced some of his most controversial experiments offshore to China’s biosecurity laboratory in Wuhan—a safe distance from nosy White House and State Department officials and busybodies… Dr. Fauci laundered the Wuhan lab grants through a British-born zoologist and bioweapons fanboy, Peter Daszak, and his small, New York-based ‘wildlife conservation’ group, EcoHealth Alliance. Dr. Fauci had been building relationships with both Daszak and Wuhan lab officials, scientists, and technicians for over a decade.”

Kennedy’s 2021 bestseller “The Real Anthony Fauci” lays out Dr. Fauci’s long history of favoring pharmaceutical industry profits and personal gain over the public health he was charged to protect.

The Select Subcommittee also calls for changes to research procedures at the National Institutes of Health and NIAID to “improve grant compliance, increase biosafety and biosecurity of high-risk research and advance transparency and accountability in America’s federal health agencies.”

Dr. Fauci is scheduled to testify before the Select Subcommittee on June 3 in its ongoing investigation into the origins of COVID-19.