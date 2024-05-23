How Can You Be Sure Whether You Are a Party to an Offence? Find Out Now!

Canadian law has a framework that considers a spectrum of involvement in criminal acts so that all the individuals involved in the crime are held accountable for their actions with appropriate punishment.

In Canadian criminal law, an individual who assisted in carrying out a crime or helped to facilitate an offence is referred to as a “party to the offence.” There are legal implications of this. So, what does it mean to be a party to the offence? How does one deal with criminal liability even though the person has not committed the crime? It is essential to understand the nuances of this aspect if you happen to find yourself in such a situation. Today, we will discuss all possible elements of this criminal act so that you know what to do and how to deal with it.

What does it mean to be a party to the offence?

Canadian law has a framework that considers a spectrum of involvement in criminal acts so that all the individuals involved in the crime are held accountable for their actions with appropriate punishment. Being a party to the offence means that although the individual did not commit the crime directly, he was involved somehow. For example, an individual who drives away from the car after the robbery will be held liable for the same offence as the individual who did the theft.

What does section 21 of the Criminal Code say?

As per Section 21 of the Criminal Code, an individual is referred to as the party to the offence if he actually commits the crime or instigates another individual to commit the crime.

Aiding a corruption

As per section 21(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, if an individual is involved in a crime without knowing that he is involved in the crime, he is not a party to the offence. For example, if an individual lent his car to the criminal to carry out the robbery without knowing that his vehicle would be used in the theft, then he cannot be held accountable under section 21. Still, if he knew why his car was taken, he would fall under section 21.

Does presence at a crime scene matter?

However, if you did not do anything and happen to be at the crime scene, you cannot be held accountable. But you need to prove your innocence. You should immediately contact a reliable Toronto criminal lawyer to seek protection.

How can the criminal lawyer help you out?

When you get in touch with the lawyer, you need to explain in detail what you were doing at the crime scene. You need to define your activity for the day to have a solid alibi to prove your innocence. At the same time, you need to explain everything you saw so that the criminal lawyer can defend you and help arrest the main culprit.

Not being able to defend yourself will ruin your career; if you are proven guilty, you will be sentenced to imprisonment. This is why you must have a clear discussion with the lawyer. Make sure you answer all his queries and do not omit any part, whether obscure or unpleasant.

Summing it up:

Get in touch with a reliable Toronto criminal defence lawyer immediately if you find yourself involved in a crime, knowingly or unknowingly. You cannot avoid the law. But if you are innocent, you can plead not guilty and seek justice.