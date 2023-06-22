CHD Scientists Call For Investigation of CDC and FDA Suppression of Evidence Linking COVID Vaccines and Myocarditis

On April 26, 2021, CDC and FDA denied that “safety signals” existed for myocarditis following COVID-19 jabs.

Washington, D.C. — In a letter to the editor published in Medical Research Archives, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) scientists reveal a timeline of events showing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hid evidence and lied to the public regarding a link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis is a debilitating and often fatal cardiac condition. COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis primarily afflicts children, although the CDC and FDA did not reveal the vaccine’s risk until after the agencies had approved it for use in this age group. Meanwhile, over half the US population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 shots.

The article “Lock the Doors: The Myocarditis Disaster and a call for the broad examination of the CDC and FDA” examines who knew what and when during the early days of the epidemic of vaccine-induced myocarditis from FDA-authorized and CDC-recommended COVID-19 shots. Well before May 27, 2021, when the CDC revealed its report, “Myocarditis and Pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination,” the CDC, FDA, Department of Defense (DoD), Pfizer, and the Israel Ministry of Health had documented evidence of myocarditis shortly after vaccination, predominantly in 16 to 24-year-old males.

“The CDC and FDA willfully chose to hide this information from the U.S. public,” said CHD’s Chief Scientific Officer, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. “The dereliction of duty to serve public health interests is clear. We are now calling for an interagency investigation of the CDC and FDA modeled on the external investigation of NASA in the wake of the Columbia Disaster.”

The CDC and FDA ignored warnings from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a government-maintained database, during one of the most highly anticipated and impactful pharmaceutical rollouts in human history. During the week of Feb. 19, while Americans were desperately waiting in line for the “safe and effective” cure to what government officials and the media were portraying as a worldwide doomsday plague, VAERS received enough serious adverse event reports to show myocarditis is causally connected to the COVID-19 vaccine in young males.

The CDC and FDA continued to conceal the risk from the public, even after being directly asked by the Israel Ministry of Health about a link between myocarditis “in young individuals soon after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

On April 26, 2021, CDC and FDA denied that “safety signals” existed for myocarditis following COVID-19 jabs. It was not until after the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization and CDC recommended the vaccination of children ages 12 through 15 that on May 27, the CDC revealed, “[s]ince April 2021, there have been increased reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of cases of inflammation of the heart…”.

“The CDC and FDA neglected to uphold public health interests and obstructed informed consent,” said Dr. Hooker regarding the cover-up. “The erosion of trust runs so deep that the remedy must originate from an entity external to the CDC and FDA. We demand an immediate interagency investigation in order to fully inform and protect the American public.”

