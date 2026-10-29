Chinese National Receives 12-Year Federal Prison Sentence

International trafficking operation led to prison time and major financial penalties.

A Chinese national has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for helping move large amounts of cocaine into the United States, laundering millions of dollars from illegal sales, and providing support to a Mexican cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Wenshen Xu, 52, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after completing his federal prison term. In addition, the court imposed a $22 million money judgment tied to his role in the international operation. Xu had been living in Honduras before his arrest in Guatemala and was later extradited to the United States to face federal charges.

Federal prosecutors said Xu worked with contacts throughout Latin America to arrange the movement of cocaine into the country. His network relied on a range of transportation resources, including airstrips, airports, armored vehicles, couriers, and other associates. These connections allowed the group to coordinate shipments across national borders while helping keep the operation running.

The case involved the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), one of Mexico’s major criminal organizations. According to court records, Xu agreed to help arrange the transportation of a large cocaine shipment from Cali, Colombia, after being approached by someone claiming to represent the cartel. The planned shipment was part of a broader effort to move illegal substances into the United States. Investigators traced Xu’s involvement back to approximately November 2023. During the period leading up to his arrest, he and his associates helped bring more than 450 kilograms of cocaine into the United States. They also arranged the movement of more than $22 million generated through the sale of cocaine and fentanyl by trafficking groups.

The financial side of the operation involved several money laundering methods designed to conceal where the money came from and where it was going. Investigators found that the group used cryptocurrency transfers, business transactions involving goods, and encrypted messaging platforms to move funds and communicate. These methods made it harder for authorities to follow the money and connect the payments to illegal sales. Xu was arrested in Guatemala on July 17, 2025, following a request from U.S. authorities. He was later transferred to the U.S. to face prosecution and a federal prison sentence.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials said the case demonstrates how international trafficking groups depend on networks that extend far beyond the countries where their members operate. Prosecutors said the investigation focused not only on the movement of illegal substances but also on the financial systems that allow these organizations to continue operating and paying their members. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s Special Operations Division led the investigation, with assistance from other DEA offices in the United States, Colombia, and Guatemala. Colombian and Guatemalan police agencies also took part in the work. The prosecution was handled by attorneys from the DOJ’s Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Federal officials said the case was brought under the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, which was created through an executive order signed by republican President Donald Trump.

Federal officials said efforts to disrupt international trafficking groups will continue through cooperation with law enforcement agencies in other countries.

Sources:

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