Christopher Buch Joins Vedder Price Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group in Chicago

CHICAGO – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Christopher Buch as a new Shareholder in the Chicago office.

With more than 15 years of experience, Buch will join the firm’s Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group.

He will focus on a variety of employee stock ownership (ESOP), executive compensation and employee benefits matters. A significant portion of his national practice focuses on ESOPs, representing plan sponsors, ESOP trustees, selling shareholders, ESOP committees, lending institutions, private equity firms and other fiduciaries in connection with all types of ESOP matters. Buch regularly speaks on ESOP matters and has authored or co-authored chapters on ESOPs in many national publications. He is a member of the ESOP Association’s Public Policy Council, the National Center for Employee Ownership and the Employee Owned S Corporations of America.

“Adding Chris to our growing team further strengthens our overall executive compensation and employee benefits capabilities,” said Christopher Collins, Shareholder and Chair, Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group. “We know that his overall experience will be a great fit to integrate well into the group and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

Prior to joining Vedder Price, Buch was a Shareholder with Polsinelli PC. He received his law degree from DePaul University College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

