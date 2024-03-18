Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon Announces New Name and Location

Local law firm embraces new generation with refreshed brand and office.

HOUSTON – Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon, formerly Nathan Sommers Jacobs, is proud to reveal its new name, refreshed brand identity, and move to new and modernized office space. The renowned law firm’s new name reflects its multigenerational leadership and commitment to future years of serving its clients.

The firm was founded in 1970 by Marvin D. Nathan, former trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Bankruptcy law attorney and United States Bankruptcy Trustee, Ronald J. Sommers, joined the firm in 1976. The firm’s new name reflects the firm’s current leadership and commitment to the firm’s next generation, with George R. Gibson and Andrew H. Dillon being added to the firm name.

“This firm is built upon careful and attentive service to our clients, without whom we would not exist. I am proud of our almost 55-year track record of representing our clients, not only by advocating for them, but by helping them see around the corner and anticipate future outcomes.,” said Marvin Nathan. “I have watched George and Andy mature from young associates, to shareholders, to leaders of the firm and Houston’s legal community. I look forward to continuing to work with George and Andy as we lead our firm in the coming decades.”

“Marvin and Ron lead by example and set the standard for unwavering and uncompromising commitment to representation of our clients,” said George Gibson, shareholder and lead of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. “While our firm’s ethos and approach will continue in the mold established by Marvin and Ron, our new office and refreshed brand will help us carry the firm’s mission into the future.”

The move from its former office space in Williams Tower to a modernized office located in the Four Oaks complex at 1400 Post Oak Boulevard will better accommodate the team’s current needs and reflect the firm’s continuing evolution, while remaining committed to providing the same quality and class of legal counsel. The 8,246-square-foot space includes collaborative meeting spaces, sleek interiors, and fully interconnected conference rooms. The team will begin operating out of the new office effective March 4, 2024. Kevin Kusher and Andrew Zeplain of CBRE negotiated the lease on behalf of the firm.

Comprised of a passionate team of banking and finance, corporate mergers/acquisitions and related transactions, real estate, bankruptcy and litigation attorneys, Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon has always been and remains committed to involvement in the community. Its shareholders and associates support and serve as leaders within organizations including the Anti-Defamation League, Access to Justice, Houston Bar Association, Houston Bar Foundation, Texas Children’s Hospital and more.

To learn more about Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon, its new office, and its leadership team, visit nathansommers.com.

ABOUT NATHAN SOMMERS GIBSON DILLON

Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon was founded on June 1, 1970 by Marvin Nathan and others based on his belief that law is a noble calling. Based in Houston, Texas, the firm’s mission is to achieve the best possible results and justice for its clients. For nearly 55 years, Nathan Sommers Gibson Dillon has been a leader in representing corporate clientele within the banking/finance, corporate mergers and acquisitions and related transactions, real estate, bankruptcy and litigation practice areas.