Claim Filed Against Santa Barbara Unified School District and Former Teacher Who Was Secretly Recording Students

Steven Schapansky was arrested in July 2024 for allegedly recording children using hidden recording devices.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Attorneys David Ring and Natalie Weatherford of Taylor & Ring, a California plaintiff trial law firm, filed a claim against Santa Barbara Unified School District and Santa Barbara Charter School on behalf of Jane Doe, a student who was secretly recorded by former teacher Steven Schapansky while attending Santa Barbara Charter School. Schapansky had hidden recording devices installed at various locations in the school including where children change their clothes.

“This teacher has worked at this school for several years. We want answers. How long has he been videotaping students in compromising positions? How could this have gone on so long without school personnel being aware of it?” says attorney Ring. “Our claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, is aimed at answering these questions and obtaining compensation for these poor young victims. This is the ultimate invasion of privacy.”

“This case raises significant concerns about privacy and safety in schools,” says Weatherford. “Schools must take steps to protect children from predators, especially predators on their own campus.”

Taylor & Ring, an award-winning Los Angeles-based trial law firm, represents plaintiffs across California in high-impact civil rights, personal injury, wrongful death, and sexual assault, abuse and harassment matters.